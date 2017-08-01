The IDA Academy Presents a Masterclass on Desalination

The IDA Academy Presents a Masterclass on Desalination
Published: 24 December 2019 - 10:33 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba
The International Desalination Association’s Academy is delighted to present a Masterclass on Desalination, taught by Mr. Nikolay Voutchkov, PE, BCEE, Water Globe Consultants, LLC, USA. The class will take place at the conclusion of Singapore International Water Week, from July 9-10, and is currently open for registration.

The Masterclass is a two-day course, providing a comprehensive overview of all questions concerning desalination and plant management. Day 1’s program is titled, “Desalination Plant Process and Design,” and is divided into six sections including “Desalination Plant Intakes, Dissolved Air Flotation Clarifiers for HAB and Oil Spill Management,” “Pretreatment Filters,” “RO Systems,” “Desalination Plant Energy Use,” and “Concentrate Disposal.”

Day 2’s program, “Operation and Maintenance of RO Desalination Plants,” completes the content discussed during Day 1, with “Fundamentals of Desalination Plant Operation and Maintenance,” “Operation and Maintenance of Intake Systems,” “Operation and Maintenance of Pretreatment Filters,” “SWRO System Performance Diagnostics,” “SWRO Membrane Cleaning, Rotation and Replacements,” and “O&M Case Study – Fujairah SWRO Desalination Plant, UAE.” Each day’s program concludes with a half hour of questions and discussions for participants.

The course takes place at the end of Singapore International Water Week, providing a convenient opportunity for delegates of the week to enhance their knowledge and build their professional skill set. Course participants will benefit from the Academy’s rich history of providing the highest level of training to individuals, utilities, companies, institutions, and universities all around the world.

