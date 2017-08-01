Global power industry tenders down 7% in November 2019

Power industry tenders activity in November 2019 saw 928 tenders announced, marking a drop of 7% over the last 12-month average of 996, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Power industry tenders in November 2019: Asia-Pacific leads global activity

On comparing tenders activity in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 617 tenders and a share of 66.5% during November 2019, followed by North America with 112 tenders and a 12.1% share and Middle East and Africa with 109 tenders and an 11.7% share.

In fourth place was Europe with 85 tenders and a 9.2% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with five tenders and a 0.5% share.

On the basis of the last 12-month average, Asia-Pacific held a lead over others with 620 tenders, followed by Middle East and Africa with 141.

Thermal tops by technology in November 2019

Looking at tenders by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 166 tenders and a 58.7% share, followed by solar with 80 tenders and a 28.3% share and hydro with 13 tenders and a 4.6% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Project was the most popular segment during November 2019, with 438 tenders, followed by T&D Equipment (203) and Generation Equipment (177).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 397 tenders and a 42.8% share Supply & Erection: 317 tenders and a 34.2% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 182 tenders and a 19.6% share Consulting & Similar Services: 20 tenders and a 2.2% share Power Purchase Agreement: seven tenders and a 0.8% share Electricity Supply: five tenders and a 0.5% share.

Power tenders in November 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the month in terms of power capacity involved were: