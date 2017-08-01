Abu Dhabi's ADPower partners with Masdar for Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower), which represents Abu Dhabi’s major water and electricity companies, has inked an agreement with UAE-based global renewable energy company Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to be a strategic partner of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2020.

The agreement was signed by the chief executive officer and managing director of ADPower, Jasim Hussain Thabet, and the CEO of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, at the Masdar headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

ADPower’s participating operating companies – Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO) and Al Mirfa Power Company (AMPC) – will be present across various platforms during ADSW.

The ADSW 2020 event will be held on 11-18 January, 2020, during the week’s World Future Energy Summit and Exhibition.

As part of the strategic partnership, the companies will also serve as key sponsors of ADSW 2020, as well as its associated events: the Future Sustainability Summit, World Future Energy Summit (WFES), Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform, Youth 4 Sustainability and CLIX, a platform for supporting sustainable startup businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Jasim Hussain Thabet, said: “As one of the UAE’s most critical sectors, Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity companies are committed to ensuring that sustainability plays an integral role across all of our businesses and operations.”

Thabet added: “Through breakthrough technologies, programmes, and policies, ADPower’s operating companies are demonstrating a collective commitment to reducing CO2 emissions, environmental stewardship and business excellence. We look forward to driving the sustainability conversation further at ADSW 2020 and accelerating the sector’s transformation in the months and years ahead.”

Speaking about the drive towards sustainability, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said: “Delivering cleaner sources of electricity, as well as safer and more cost-efficient water in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals is an issue of critical importance.”