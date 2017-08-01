Saudi Arabia Inks Deal to Set Up Floating Desalination Plants

A 20-year strategic agreement, valued at SAR760 million ($202 million) was signed on Sunday between the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) and Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation.



The SWCC is a Saudi Government Corporation responsible for the desalinating seawater, producing electric power and supplying various regions in the Kingdom with desalinated water to transport desalinated water from the floating stations to desalination tanks.



The agreement includes establishing three floating stations to desalinate water and transfer the desalinated water from the stations to desalination tanks



Each station will have a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day with a total capacity of 150,000 cubic meters a day.



The project will be operational for 20 years, starting from the date of commercial operation, which is expected to be in Q4 2020.



Commenting on the agreement, CEO of Bahri Abdullah al-Dubaikhi said that based on both parties’ long-standing partnership, “Bahri is pleased to collaborate again with SWCC to further our contributions to Saudi Arabia’s efforts aimed at building up self-sufficient and indigenous capabilities across various sectors as directed in Saudi Vision 2030.”



According to a statement on Sunday, Dubaikhi said by signing this agreement, “we aim to support our partner to meet rising demand for water and electricity, thereby serving the needs of businesses and communities in the Kingdom.”



“We are proud that the 20-year contract comes as an appreciation for our industry-leading credentials in offering logistics and transportation solutions for various industries.”



The new contract follows an agreement signed between Bahri and SWCC earlier this year that sets a fixed price on a five-year term for the shipment of spare parts needed at desalination plants in Eastern and Western Coasts.



Bahri plays a significant role in the growth and development of the global maritime industry by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to offer innovative and value-added door-to-door services by sea, land and air.



The company owns a fleet of 89 vessels and is the world’s largest owner and operator of Very Large Crude-oil Carriers (VLCCs) as well as the largest owner and operator of chemical tankers in the Middle East.