Saudi Arabia Inks Deal to Set Up Floating Desalination Plants

Utilities
News
Saudi Arabia Inks Deal to Set Up Floating Desalination Plants
LONDON JUNE 17 Pressure vessels filter water at Britains firstever mainland desalination plant which is known as the Thames Gateway Water Treatment Works on June 17 2010 in Beckton England Situated east of London the 270m plant will when required turn a mixture of seawater and river water from the tidal River Thames into drinking water for Londoners This is the worlds first fourstage reverse osmosis water treatment works and it is able to produce 150 million litres of water per day enough to supply 400000 homes or one million people when fully operational Photo by Peter MacdiarmidGetty Images
Published: 26 December 2019 - 8:01 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba
A 20-year strategic agreement, valued at SAR760 million ($202 million) was signed on Sunday between the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) and Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation.

The SWCC is a Saudi Government Corporation responsible for the desalinating seawater, producing electric power and supplying various regions in the Kingdom with desalinated water to transport desalinated water from the floating stations to desalination tanks.

The agreement includes establishing three floating stations to desalinate water and transfer the desalinated water from the stations to desalination tanks

Each station will have a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day with a total capacity of 150,000 cubic meters a day.

The project will be operational for 20 years, starting from the date of commercial operation, which is expected to be in Q4 2020.

Commenting on the agreement, CEO of Bahri Abdullah al-Dubaikhi said that based on both parties’ long-standing partnership, “Bahri is pleased to collaborate again with SWCC to further our contributions to Saudi Arabia’s efforts aimed at building up self-sufficient and indigenous capabilities across various sectors as directed in Saudi Vision 2030.”

According to a statement on Sunday, Dubaikhi said by signing this agreement, “we aim to support our partner to meet rising demand for water and electricity, thereby serving the needs of businesses and communities in the Kingdom.”

“We are proud that the 20-year contract comes as an appreciation for our industry-leading credentials in offering logistics and transportation solutions for various industries.”

The new contract follows an agreement signed between Bahri and SWCC earlier this year that sets a fixed price on a five-year term for the shipment of spare parts needed at desalination plants in Eastern and Western Coasts.

Bahri plays a significant role in the growth and development of the global maritime industry by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to offer innovative and value-added door-to-door services by sea, land and air.

The company owns a fleet of 89 vessels and is the world’s largest owner and operator of Very Large Crude-oil Carriers (VLCCs) as well as the largest owner and operator of chemical tankers in the Middle East.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide
    BASF, Linde win ICIS award for the best process innovation
      Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center
        2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company
          2019 RPME Power 50: Bernard Pinatel, president, refining and chemicals, Total

            More related galleries

            Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
              Photos: Velaa Private Island Maldives
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa opens for business
                    Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists