Asia-Pacific power industry contracts up 20% in November 2019

Asia-Pacific power industry contracts activity in November 2019 saw 91 contracts announced, marking a rise of 20% over the last 12-month average of 76, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Asia-Pacific power industry contracts in November 2019: China leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, China led the activity in November 2019 with 20 contracts and a share of 22%, up 13.3% over the previous month and up 186% when compared with the last 12 month-average, followed by India with 14 contracts and a share of 15.4% and Pakistan with 12 contracts and a share of 13.2% during the month.

Looking at the last 12-month average, India held the top spot with 26 contracts, followed by Australia with nine and China with seven contracts.

Wind is top technology area for contracts in November 2019

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, wind accounted for the largest proportion with 27 contracts and a 34.6% share, followed by solar with 21 contracts and a 26.9% share and thermal with 18 contracts and a 23.1% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment in Asia-Pacific as tracked by GlobalData, Generation Equipment was the most popular segment in November 2019, with 38 contracts, followed by Power Plant (37) and Electricity Procurement (8).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 38 contracts and a 41.8% share Project Implementation: 37 contracts and a 40.7% share Power Purchase Agreement: eight contracts and an 8.8% share Consulting & Similar Services: four contracts and a 4.4% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: four contracts and a 4.4% share.

Power contracts in November 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Government of Vietnam (Vietnam): 2,200MW from one contract Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Thailand): 1,225MW from one contract China Huaneng Group (China): 715MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in November 2019: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were: