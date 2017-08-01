DEWA’s Childcare Centres win Founding Leader Award

Press Release: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Childcare Centres have won the Founding Leader Award for Distinguished Schools. The award is presented by the Ministry of Education in recognition of the centres’ caring for children in a properly and healthily and providing a safe and convenient environment for education that meet the highest international standards.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, was delighted that DEWA won this prestigious national award. “DEWA attaches great importance to the next generation and advances their skills and capabilities. It is also responsible for raising them in a sound environment psychologically and socially. This contributes to building a new generation, keen to learn and gain knowledge, and capable of taking on their future responsibilities to develop the UAE to become the best country in the world. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, who is also known as the Mother of the Nation, to protect children’s rights, provide the necessary support to empower female professionals, and provide them with a convenient working environment, and enhance their roles as key partners in the comprehensive development of the UAE,” he said.

“In accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to care for the children of female staff to help them achieve a work-life balance, DEWA was one of the first government departments to provide childcare centres for its employees’ children. These centres operate at the highest international standards of modern education. Today, DEWA has the largest number of childcare centres compared to other government departments in Dubai, with a 98% happiness rate from parents who are DEWA female staff. This reflects their contentment with the advanced level of care and education provided to their children, in addition to the psychological, familial and work stability that mothers working at DEWA enjoy due to their children’s proximity to their workplace. This will achieve work happiness, increase productivity and improve performance,” added Al Tayer.

“This award is a result of our adoption of the highest international standards of modern education and providing qualified staff of teachers and supervisors to develop the mental abilities of children through educational, cultural, and recreational activities. This contributes to children’s learning and proper upbringing,” said Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

DEWA established the first model childcare centre for children of its female staff at its Head Office in 2010, according to the highest international standards with a capacity of 37 children. It opened another centre at the Sustainable Building in Al Quoz in 2013 with capacity of 42 children, and a third one at DEWA’s building in Warsan. This centre accommodates 102 children.

The Founding Leader’s Award by the Ministry of Education is one of the initiatives by the Ministry to consolidate the thought and the visions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to all its personnel, students, faculty and administrative staff, as well as all those responsible for the educational process to be an attitude and a platform for goal-oriented, goal-achieving work of the National Agenda of the United Arab Emirates.