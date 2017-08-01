Masdar set to announce expansion plans at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Masdar is set to reveal further expansion plans at the 2020 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) next month, according to the renewable energy giant’s CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

The Abu Dhabi-based company currently has a footprint across 25 countries and operates over 5GW in capacity, reported ArabianBusiness.

Al Ramahi told Arabian Business Central Asia will be an area of interest for the company along with South East Asia and there will also be a particular focus on growing the company’s presence in the USA.

Ahead of this year’s ADSW, he said: “There will be several announcements where Masdar will be investing in new geographies, geographies that we have not invested in before. There will also be major announcements regarding some big, innovative projects, globally. But also regionally and locally there will be big announcements from the Government of Abu Dhabi through renewable energy projects.”

ADSW 2020 will host a range of policy events and panel discussions to stimulate discussion and debate on the most pressing issues driving the sustainability agenda; award ceremonies to recognise innovations in sustainability; youth activities to equip the next generation of leaders with the skills to pursue a future in sustainability; and an array of networking and business opportunities to promote collaboration and accelerate the deployment of sustainable solutions needed to tackle the world’s energy, water and climate challenges.

Al Ramahi added: “It’s going to be another successful year for Abu Dhabi and the country and the week. We are really honoured as Masdar to be the main host of this event.”

ADSW 2020 is being held from January 11-18 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.