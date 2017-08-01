Rosatom commissions phase 1 of 150MW wind project

Rosatom commissions phase 1 of 150MW wind project
Published: 29 December 2019 - 12:19 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

NovaWind JSC, the wind power division of Russian state-controlled nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, has commissioned the first phase of the 150-MW Adygea wind farm in the south of Russia.

The wind farm’s first 13 turbines, with an installed capacity of 32.5 MW, have been put into service in the Republic of Adygea, NovaWind said last week. Commissioning of the second and the third phases is scheduled to take place in January 2020.

The company still needs to obtain permits for permanent operation and the wind farm’s connection to the wholesale electricity market, NovaWind general director Alexander Korchagin stated.

Adygea represents NovaWind’s maiden wind project. By 2023, Rosatom’s wind unit plan to install 1 GW of wind farms.


