DEWA to support 5th International Conference on Future Mobility

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the Fifth International Conference on Future Mobility as a government supporting partner. The Conference is organised by Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA). This is part of DEWA’s efforts in promoting green and sustainable mobility in Dubai. The annual conference is the largest in the region, bringing together leading companies in sustainable and smart mobility.

The conference at Grand Hyatt Dubai, hosts more than 25 experts in the automotive and transport sectors to discuss the potential for sustainable mobility, present a detailed demonstration of such future transport and the most anticipated changes in the near future. The conference also includes a public exhibition that displays some of the most significant technologies and innovative solutions in mobility, presented by experts and pioneering companies in this field.

“DEWA supports sustainable mobility through the promotion of electric and hybrid vehicles in Dubai. DEWA, as the electricity provider for Dubai, took the lead in 2015 and launched the EV Green Charger Initiative, to encourage the public to switch over from petrol vehicles to electric vehicles through the establishment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This supports the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. It also supports the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to promote a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, conservation of water resources, increased reliance on clean energy, and green development. It also supports the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai a smart, sustainable and innovative city in managing its resources, improving quality of life, and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global model for a green economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We are glad to participate in the International Conference for Future Mobility. This enhances our role in cutting carbon emissions in the transport sector, which is the second-highest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in Dubai. Our support for this conference aligns with the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and supports the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 to cut carbon emissions by 16% by 2021. We strive to follow the target set by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in 2016 for government institutions, stating that at least 10% of all newly-purchased cars will be electric or hybrid from 2016 to 2020,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA partners with different public and private organisations to launch programmes and initiatives that will encourage individuals in the community to use electric and hybrid cars. In 2015, DEWA took the lead to develop the first public electric vehicle charging station network in the region, to support Dubai’s environmental, social and economic development. Since the launch of the EV Green Charger Initiative and its associated free charging incentive in 2017, there has been a significant increase in the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in Dubai. This increase has further motivated DEWA to extend the free charging incentive for electric vehicles until the 31st of December 2021 for non-commercial users. DEWA continues to launch initiatives to secure a more sustainable future for generations to come, encouraged by the positive response from all society members towards past initiatives,”Added Al Tayer.

“We will continue launching more initiatives in partnership with different organisations who share our goal of creating a sustainable future for generations to come” concluded Al Tayer.