Leading energy firm appoints new CEO to drive new era of growth

Leading flexible energy specialist Flexitricity has appointed a new CEO to spearhead growth plans that will help drive the UK Government’s 2050 net zero ambitions.

Simon Heyes joins Flexitricity at an exciting juncture for the business as the UK forges ahead with its transition to a low carbon economy.

The pioneering Edinburgh-based firm is leading the charge by providing businesses and organisations with a host of ground-breaking opportunities to drive revenue and lower their carbon footprint.

Simon will guide Flexitricity as the company trailblazes a new age where a growing range of energy users and those with generation assets can help National Grid balance the energy system and earn revenue from doing so – from large scale energy storage projects and I&C businesses to SMEs, households and electric vehicle owners.

Flexitricity has already generated over £20million for its energy partners since starting live operations in 2008 and currently has close to 500MW under management. Most recently, Flexitricity has partnered with Asda to aggregate the flexibility in their fridges across 300 stores and 18 depots into a 13-megawatt virtual battery that will be helping to balance the power grid.

Simon will be tasked with exploring further ambitious growth opportunities and partnerships driven by the renewable energy revolution and electrification of heat and transport.

Flexitricity founder and CSO, Dr Alastair Martin believes Simon Heyes’s extensive experience in the renewable energy sector will prove invaluable as the UK’s energy market faces a new frontier.

He said: “We’ve come a long way as an industry. When Flexitricity first started back in 2004, demand side response did not exist in the UK and the whole energy landscape looked very different. Now the concept is becoming mainstream which highlights the impact and importance placed upon finding carbon-friendly solutions.

“The appointment of Simon Heyes as Flexitricity’s new CEO underpins everything we strive to achieve ahead of what is set to be an exciting and pivotal few years for the energy sector.

“Simon’s background in the renewable energy field will be an invaluable resource as Flexitricity bids to break new boundaries in the market. I am delighted that we can welcome him to a team already burgeoning with talent and expertise.”

Simon brings over 20 years’ experience in the renewable energy field, having previously held the position of Wind Energy Development and Construction Director at Infinis.

Prior to Infinis, Simon led the development and construction of new renewable projects in Great Britain, at Scottish and Southern Energy. His tenure included the consent and commencement of construction of the 350MW Clyde Wind Farm, which was at the time the largest onshore wind farm in Europe.

A chartered mechanical engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, Simon was most recently CEO at KPS.

Simon said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer at Flexitricity.

“Flexitricity is not just the leading demand response energy company in the country but one of the most innovative and pioneering firms deploying the new energy strategies of the future.

“The Government’s target of being carbon neutral by 2050 can only be achieved by ensuring there is sufficient flexibility in the system to balance varying renewable generation. Flexitricity pioneered this industry over 15 years ago and is now entering a growth phase as more and more firms realise the significant financial and environmental benefits which flexibility in their generation and consumption profiles can unlock.

“Their impressive client base and ambition to grow, as well the opportunity to work with some of the leading energy experts in the country are all reasons why I am delighted to be a part of this exciting venture.