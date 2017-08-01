Empower commissions Barsha Heights District Cooling Plant

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced its successful conclusion of the year 2019 with commissioning the new district cooling plant in Barsha Heights, with a total capacity of 31,250 Refrigeration Tons (RT).

The construction contract of AED169m was awarded in December 2018 by Empower for its new district cooling plant in Barsha Heights area, as part of the plans to develop its infrastructure, improve district cooling services and to increase the operational efficiency across its district cooling plants. The new state-of-the-art district cooling plant in Barsha Heights will replace the three temporary plants currently operating in the area.

Empower explained that the new plant is designed according to the highest international standards in terms of construction and building design, as it took into account the criteria of sustainable green buildings, and modern urban development in Dubai, as well as the general appearance and the external appearance of the buildings in the district.

The project is expected to be awarded the Gold certification for green buildings from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) of the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The new district cooling plant is equipped with the latest Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technology, which optimises power consumption during peak hours and also will use the Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology in its operations, which would play a pivotal role in preserving natural resources.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Commissioning of this new district cooling plant in the Barsha Heights area, which is witnessing a huge real estate and urban boom, contributes to raising the operational efficiency and quality of services provided to our customers.”

“We are always working to increase the number of district cooling plants across Dubai, as part of our strategic plan to keep the pace with the remarkable population growth, which leads to a high demand for cooling services. As part of our efforts to expand the deployment of district cooling services, we are aiming to provide efficient and quality services to ensure our customers’ satisfaction,” Bin Shafar added.

He also said: “In 2020, Empower will witness a significant development and an increase in permanent district cooling plants, as well as the expansion of its pipe network to serve the widest segment of major and emerging projects in Dubai.”

Empower currently operates over 1.43 Million RT, providing district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings and over 100,000 clients. The company also provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments in Dubai, such as Dubai Waterfront, Blue Waters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.