Investing in National Cadres Tops Our Achievements - Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, highlighted the importance of supporting its Emirati employees to pursue higher qualifications, such as bachelor's and master’s degrees in business administration, project management, engineering management, data analysis, excellence in environmental management, media and public relations. This move reflects Empower’s commitment towards Emiratisation and building national capabilities to achieve the vision of the wise leadership of UAE.

Empower confirmed that investing in capability building and training of national cadres is the top priority of company’s sustainable plan to achieve the required educational level, to take the district cooling industry to new heights. It stressed that the holistic approach of career development for national capabilities that the company adopts is beneficial for the future of the district cooling sector which will be led by competent future generations.

Empower provides unlimited support to employees seeking further education which would help developing their capabilities and knowledge in the field they work in.

The company employs 750 employees, Emirati employees comprises 15% of the total, of which 48% are Emirati women, and 52% are men. Emirati talents cover 40% of higher management positions and 33% of mid and administrative management levels.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Investing in human capital tops our achievements and we are keen on developing their skills; to contribute effectively in building a national knowledge-based economy, as well as achieving an upsurge in the development of district cooling sector. We are working diligently to raise the scientific and technical level of our employees to achieve the highest standards of district cooling services.”

Bin Shafar added: “Developing the capabilities of young aspiring Emiratis will promote the UAE's leading position, contribute effectively to the sustainable development plans at all levels.” He continued, “We believe that investing in the people, products and technologies should go hand in hand.”

“We are keen to empower Emirati women and support their career development in district cooling industry, as we are always guided by the wise leadership in the UAE who believes in the capabilities of women as main partner in the country’s development and prosperity,” he added. “We have faith in women’s capabilities to succeed in all fields and sectors they work in,” he concluded.

Empower currently operates over 1.43 Million RT, providing district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings and over 100,000 clients. The company also provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments in Dubai, such as Dubai Waterfront, Blue Waters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.