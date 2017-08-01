Meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Will Require up to $70trn in Investment Over the Next 10 Years

Meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with require up to USD 7 trillion of global investment each year till 2030, according to the United Nations’ own figures. In parallel, governments and the private sector will have to adopt new policies and business models to accommodate emerging technologies and changing consumer habits.

The major sustainability shift taking place across the global landscape will be a key topic of discuss at the second edition of the Future Sustainability Summit on 14-15 January 2020, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020.

Held under the theme, “Rethinking Global Consumption, Production, and Investment”

the Future Sustainability Summit will be shaped by four major pillars:

New Centres of Gravity will consider the impact of shifting global demographics, and the rise of high-growth economies in Asia and Africa.

New Production Models will focus on how innovation is changing the way that we produce, trade, and develop new technologies in an increasingly global world.

New Consumption Models considers how limited resources require reconnecting people to the impacts of their consumption and encouraging new behaviours.

New Investment Models will explore how the public and private sectors, donor agencies, and philanthropies can rethink funding to solve sustainability challenges.

As the anchor event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, the Summit aims to bring together over 1,000 delegates and 90 speakers from 45 countries. Speakers include C-suite executives from multinationals, government ministers, philanthropists, and futurists and innovators.

The Future Sustainability Summit is hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with Abu Dhabi Department of Energy as the Principal Partner and Abu Dhabi Global Market as the Sustainable Finance Partner.

“The Future Sustainability Summit is an opportunity to share our global experience with partners from around the world, providing a stage for engaging, thought-provoking discussions on how we can move the global sustainability agenda forward,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, host of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

The Future Sustainability Summit enables mature and emerging economies to exchange best practices in implementing winning sustainability initiatives and financing. Bringing together public, private, and academic experts, the event aims to foster partnerships, share case studies, and guide innovations to advance investment in sustainable development.

The Future Sustainability Summit, hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 14-15 January 2020.