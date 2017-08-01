Utico announces one million LTI-free man-hours

Utico, the Middle East’s largest full-spectrum private utility today announced achieving a milestone of one million Lost Time Injury (LTI) free man-hours while the pace of output from its water and power plants rose to keep up the demand in 2019.

The achievement is particularly noteworthy since it meant prudent and critical monitoring and review of all work premises of the company spread across multiple locations to ensure effective execution of its Safety Policy, a statement from Utico said.

“The achievement is a testimony to the company’s robust standards on employee health, safety and environment which are integral to the company’s core values. Proper and excellent planning, training and oversight of the implementation of safety norms across the operations to mitigate existing and foreseeable risks is another crucial factor leading to this milestone,” said Mr. Richard Menezes, CEO.

This is the second one million LTI-free milestone achieved by Utico in the past two years.

Utico, which is the UAE’s only private sector utility, directly employs over 500 people across its operations that spans water supply, desalination, waste water treatment solutions, power generation and transmission, as well as Engineering, Fabrication and renewable energy segments. It also hires nearly 1,000 persons through other contractors, subcontractors during the course of its projects.

Utico has over 500 km of transmission network supplying water to various parts of Ras Al Khaimah while it owns and operates a 58km inter-emirates pipeline connecting Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah with its network having over 99.6% availability under stringent supply conditions. Its power network comprises approximately 33 KV power transmission line and over 250 kilometre of 11 KV power network having over 99.8% availability.

In its statement, Utico said that as a utility which provides services over an area of 700 sq. km., the LTI-free million man-hours record is a result of the hectic task of uncompromising monitoring and supervising of the company’s day-to-day activities and maintaining high service quality. It is a collective achievement since each department and every person in the organization played their roles to their best to achieve zero LTI, it added.

Utico is the first entity in the Middle East and Africa to achieve ISO 50001 from Quality Austria for Energy Management in 2008. Utico’s certifications -ISO 14001, 9001 and OHSAS 18001 for following stringent standards of environment, quality and occupational health and safety, makes it one of the leading companies in the region.