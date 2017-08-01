Uzbek delegation reviews DEWA's experience in implementing clean energy projects

A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Olimjon Tuychiev- Deputy Minister of Innovative Development, visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The delegation was received by Engineer Jamal Shaheen Al Hammadi, Vice President of Clean Energy & Diversification from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Faisal Riyadh Albirdisi CEO of Shuaa Energy 1.

DEWA’s team highlighted Dubai’s experience in developing the renewable and clean energy sector, reducing the consumption of natural resources, and finding alternative solutions to traditional energy sources to achieve the sustainable development of Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said such visits are important as they show DEWA’s key projects and initiatives that promote sustainability and green economy in Dubai, and the electricity and water infrastructure that DEWA has implemented according to the highest international standards and best practices.

“One of our priorities is ensuring a sustainable supply of energy and water by diversifying energy sources. In this regard, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 was launched to provide 75% of Dubai's total power output from clean energy by 2050 and to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. The most important clean energy project is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and a total investment of AED 50 billion. When completed, it will reduce approximately 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually and provide thousands of jobs in clean energy and green economy,” said Al Tayer

The 13MW first phase of the solar park became operational in 2013 using photovoltaic solar panels. The 200MW photovoltaic second phase of the solar park was commissioned in March 2017. DEWA is currently developing the third phase with a capacity of 800 MW, as the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to use an advanced solar tracking system. This will increase generation efficiency by 20-30% when compared to fixed installations. The third phase using photovoltaic solar panels will be completed in 2020.

The fourth phase of the solar park is the largest single-site solar IPP project in the world that combines CSP and photovoltaic technology with a capacity of 950MW. It will use 700MW of CSP; 600MW from a parabolic basin complex and 100MW from a solar tower; and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels. The project will feature the tallest solar tower in the world at 260 metres. It will also have the biggest global thermal storage capacity of 15 hours; allowing for energy availability around the clock.

The 900MW fifth phase of the solar park uses photovoltaic solar panels, based on IPP. This phase will become operational in stages starting from Q2 of 2021 onwards.

The R&D Centre at the solar park focuses on four key operations. These include producing electricity from solar power and other clean energy technologies; the integration of smart grids; energy efficiency, and water.