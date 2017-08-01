Enoc Group bags Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability

Enoc Group has announced that it has been awarded the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability for the third year in a row.

Among 228 global applicants, the group was recognised for its commitment to improving sustainability standards. Since 2014, Enoc Group has reduced its emission intensity by about 24 per cent and water intensity by about 17 per cent in its manufacturing and retail facilities. The group also launched its Energy and Efficiency Report, announcing significant savings of Dh71.4 million from innovative energy efficiency measures implemented over the last five years, resulting in reducing its energy intensity by 23 per cent.

Earlier this year, Enoc Group unveiled a Ghaf tree inspired service station for Expo 2020 Dubai. The new concept design service station - a modern, sustainable and architecturally unique station - will be located on the Expo 2020 Dubai site. It is the region's first LEED Gold certified service station and utilisation of Photo-Voltaic, PV, solar panels at service stations.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group chief executive officer of Enoc, said: "As an entity that is wholly-owned by Dubai Government and a leading energy player, we understand the importance of binding energy efficiency into all of our operations and acting responsibly. Over the years, Enoc Group has made significant savings owing to our innovative efforts as part of our 'Energy & Resource Management (E&RM)' programme. Our actions reflect our close alignment with the UAE Government's objectives of making Dubai an environment-friendly city with the least carbon footprint in the world by 2050."

Enoc has set a global, industry-wide benchmark with its sustainability initiatives including its Vapour Recovery System at service stations across the emirates. The company also launched the first compact fuel station in Dubai, a new fuelling format offering customers accessible and convenient refuelling services. The compact fuelling station is fully sustainable and has been equipped with solar pv panels and several technologies that contribute to enhancing energy efficiency. In 2017, Enoc announced that all future service stations will be powered by Photo-Voltaic solar panels and the company currently operates more than 16 service stations in the UAE using solar energy, generating an estimate of 1.8 GWh of electricity across its retail stations since 2017, which is equivalent to about 100 homes' electricity use for one year.