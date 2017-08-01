UAE reiterates its commitment to safe nuclear power production

UAE reiterates its commitment to safe nuclear power production
Published: 31 December 2019
By: Baset Asaba

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, in Al Dhafra, has been inspected by international bodies more than 40 times over the past decade, according to Hamad Al Kaabi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Al Kaabi said the IAEA and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) had conducted the missions at the plant to ensure that the construction, commissioning and operation meets with global requirements and also those set out by the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

In a statement made to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Kaabi said: "The UAE is committed to upholding its 2008 nuclear policy principles of transparency, safety and security, sustainability and international cooperation to ensure the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is developed in line with the highest standards."

Construction of the $25 billion (AED91bn) facility, the UAE’s first nuclear power plant, began in 2011. The plant’s four APR1400 design nuclear reactors, with a total capacity of 5,600MW, will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs once fully operational.

It is expected to save the country up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 3.2m cars from the roads.

Al Kaabi added: “The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and its subsidiaries comprise a multinational team of nuclear energy professionals who prioritise the safety of its employees, the community and the environment above all other factors, and throughout the entire lifespan of the programme.”


