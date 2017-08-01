Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV to develop energy storage projects globally

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and a leading global developer of renewable energy projects, announced its first utility-scale battery project as a part of the Company’s long-term investing plan to develop energy storage projects globally.

The strategic development plan includes investments in energy storage technology projects, including commercial scale battery technology, one that plays a central market role to consolidate a higher penetration of renewables into the global energy mix.

This first project will be delivered in the United Kingdom at Holes Bay, Poole, Dorset, in collaboration with the British developer Harmony Energy, which builds, owns and operates renewable energy assets across the UK.

The Holes Bay scheme will be comprised of a lithium-ion battery array, with a total capacity of 15 MWh, and it will be connected to the Southern Electric Power distribution network, providing the capability to store energy from renewable sources and afford peak-time flexibility to the UK National Grid.

The Project will be a first-of-a-kind development in the UK and Europe, utilizing cutting-edge control and storage technologies. Construction will start in January 2020, with commissioning expected by April 2020, for what will be one of the largest battery storage systems in the South of England.

The UK has been a pioneer deploying these systems in a competitive and open market, creating perfect conditions for integrators, developers and investors to embrace the benefits of incorporating these clean technologies into the energy mix. FRV believes investing in low-carbon initiatives in the United Kingdom is essential to support the Country´s ambitious 2030/50 decarbonization targets and believes battery energy storage will provide the capacity and flexibility the National Grid needs.

Harmony Energy, with the backing of FRV, has also conditionally pre-qualified 300 MW of new battery energy storage systems in the UK Capacity Market, with this pre-qualified capacity making up 16% of the total 1.8 GW battery energy capacity.

Felipe Hernández, , Managing Director Engineering and Asset Management of FRV , states that "FRV is already collaborating with governments, regulators, and partners around the world to lay the foundations for a new energy model. Energy storage plays a central and critical role to fully realize the power of renewable energy, and FRV acknowledges the value of this technology as a key element to achieve a decarbonized society. The Holes Bay project will be the first in a strategic energy storage pipeline to be launched both globally and within the UK. We are pleased to join efforts together with Harmony Energy, demonstrating the economic and technical feasibility of the battery energy storage system.”

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, highlights that “This is a hugely significant project for the Company, because it is the first in a large pipeline of utility-scale battery storage plants for Harmony in the UK. We’re looking forward to working with FRV to bring it forward in the new year. Wind and solar projects remain key, but battery storage is the missing link in the UK’s renewable energy strategy, both in terms of controlling grid frequency and providing backup during periods of peak demand and supply. We have over 500 MW of battery energy storage assets construction-ready and with the backing of FRV, we have also qualified 300 MW of new battery energy storage systems into the UK’s capacity market. It’s a critical time for battery energy storage in the UK and we are pleased to be at the forefront of development”

Fady Jameel, Deputy President and Vice Chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel International further commented: “Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, through our pioneering renewables operation, FRV, continues to democratize access to a sustainable energy future through innovation and strategic partnerships developing the economic viability of renewables to be accessible by all and contribute tio the decarbonization of society and arresting the impacts of climate change. We are proud to partner with Harmony Energy and be part of the ground-breaking development of the UK’s strategic sustainable energy program.”