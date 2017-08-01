Siemens to equip Bajaj Energy plant in India with digitalisation solutions

Siemens will equip Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited (LPGCL), a Bajaj Group company, with advanced digital solutions for its power plant located in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Siemens will provide a complete thermal twin for the LPGCL coal-fired power plant, enabling improvements in the plant’s performance. Siemens experts, in close collaboration with plant operations team, will provide remote performance monitoring and diagnostics from the recently launched Siemens MindSphere Application Center in Gurgaon.

The thermal twin, powered by thermodynamic analysis and machine learning, allows power plant operators to diagnose performance gaps for every asset in the cycle in real time and provides recommendations for improving efficiency. This co-creation approach will assist the plant team in identifying and rectifying performance gaps in a timely manner.

R. S. Sharma, Managing Director, Bajaj Power Ventures, said, “We are delighted to partner with Siemens in our digitalization journey. The digital solutions are aimed at improving power plant performance and optimizing operations. The solutions, once executed, will result in sustainable and efficient power generation.”

“With our advanced digital products and solutions, we are providing customers in India and around the world with the tools to navigate changing market requirements and meet their operational goals,” said Laura Anderson, head of Siemens Gas & Power Services, Controls and Digitalization. “Close collaboration from inside our MindSphere Application Centers enables us to work together with our customers to fully realize the value behind their data.”