UAE's AMEA Power Signs PPA and Concession Agreement for 50MW Solar Power Project in Togo

AMEA Power has signed a concession agreement with the Ministry of Mines and Energies of Togo and a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with La Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET), for a 50MW solar PV project in the country (the Project).

The project documents were signed by His Excellency Marc Dèdèriwè ABLY-BIDAMON, Minister of Mines and Energies of Togo, Mr. Mawusi KAKATSI, Director General of CEET, and Mr. Hussain AL NOWAIS, Chairman of AMEA Power, on November 26th 2019.

The Project is the country’s first utility scale renewable energy project developed by an independent power producer. It is part of the solar program being developed under the national electrification strategy through which the government intends to build four power plants in the country.

The Project was launched further to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2019 between the Ministry of Mines and Energies and AMEA Power. AMEA Power will build, own, operate and transfer the solar power plant in Blitta, which is about 267km away from the capital city Lomé.

The power plant, expected to be commissioned in 2020, will be able to supply power to approximately 159,180 people in Togo thanks to a planned production of nearly 90,255 GWh per year. The Project confirms the dedication of AMEA Power to support the country’s firm goal of increasing the renewables contribution to its energy mix by 2022.

Earlier this year, AMEA Power signed a PPA with Chad’s Ministry of Energy for a 60MW solar PV project. Furthermore, the company has two projects in Jordan under construction; a 50MW solar power plant and a 51.75MW wind power plant.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, AMEA Power’s Chairman, Hussain Al Nowais, said “We are delighted to move this project forward together with the Government of Togo and our partners. We are thankful for the support that we have received in the country and we look forward to supporting Togo’s economic growth and social development through this project”.

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power acquirers, develops, owns and operates power assets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The company has built a strong pipeline across technologies and at different stages of development in emerging markets.