China's JinkoSolar Supplies 40MW to Obton for Almelo Project in the Netherlands

Utilities
News
China's JinkoSolar Supplies 40MW to Obton for Almelo Project in the Netherlands
Published: 6 December 2019 - 4:35 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, has announced that its affiliate has supplied approximately 40 MW of its ultra-high efficiency Cheetah HC 60 solar modules to Obton, one of the leading global developers and investors of photovoltaic solar energy.

The modules were installed in the Almelo project in the Netherlands during the summer of 2019.

Anders Marcus, CEO of Obton, commented, "We are extremely proud of our role in helping the Netherlands transition towards renewable energy. The country is making significant progress towards a greener future and partnering with a globally respected firm such as JinkoSolar will allow us to push the development of solar energy to new heights"

"We are very pleased to to work with Obton which I believe reflects the trust and confidence they have in us as their key supplier partner," commented Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe for JinkoSolar. Our hero products, Cheetah HC and Cheetah Plus, account for a significant share of the Dutch PV market in 2019 and helping create new growth opportunities for us next year."

"Obton was looking for a bankable supplier and the first-class products in terms of quality and LCOE for their Almelo project and choose our high efficiency Cheetah HC modules to increase IRR of the project by lowering CAPEX and pushing yield upwards," added Arda Kristaporyan, Country Manager of Netherlands for JinkoSolar.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

China News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Shandong Binhua selects Honeywell technology for on-purpose propylene production in China
    GlobalData report: China to account for 27% of global petrochemical capacity additions by 2030
      BASF commences its $10bn smart Verbund project in Zhanjiang, China
        Five minutes with: GM of The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong
          GlobalData report: China to lead global propylene oxide capacity additions by 2023

            More related galleries

            Photos: One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia
              Photos: Taj hotels around India, Bhutan
                Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
                  Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                    Photos: AHIC launch reception