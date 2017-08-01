China's JinkoSolar Supplies 40MW to Obton for Almelo Project in the Netherlands

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, has announced that its affiliate has supplied approximately 40 MW of its ultra-high efficiency Cheetah HC 60 solar modules to Obton, one of the leading global developers and investors of photovoltaic solar energy.

The modules were installed in the Almelo project in the Netherlands during the summer of 2019.

Anders Marcus, CEO of Obton, commented, "We are extremely proud of our role in helping the Netherlands transition towards renewable energy. The country is making significant progress towards a greener future and partnering with a globally respected firm such as JinkoSolar will allow us to push the development of solar energy to new heights"

"We are very pleased to to work with Obton which I believe reflects the trust and confidence they have in us as their key supplier partner," commented Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe for JinkoSolar. Our hero products, Cheetah HC and Cheetah Plus, account for a significant share of the Dutch PV market in 2019 and helping create new growth opportunities for us next year."

"Obton was looking for a bankable supplier and the first-class products in terms of quality and LCOE for their Almelo project and choose our high efficiency Cheetah HC modules to increase IRR of the project by lowering CAPEX and pushing yield upwards," added Arda Kristaporyan, Country Manager of Netherlands for JinkoSolar.