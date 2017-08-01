L&T Construction wins deal for 132kV substation in UAE

L&T Construction, the construction arm of India’s Bombay Stock Exchange-listed (BSE) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a design, supply, and construction contract for a 132kV substation in the UAE, with the company having secured various orders in India and overseas.

In a statement the Indian firm said that the contract which was awarded by a government entity in the UAE also covered 132kV cabling works and would be implemented by L&T Construction’s power transmission and distribution business, as reported by ConstructionWeekOnline.

The company added that additional orders were also won for on-going projects in the Middle East.

In the Indian state of Maharashtra, L&T Construction won an empanelment and rate contract to provide off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with standalone lighting systems for farmers in cities including Aurangabad, Nashik, and Pune revenue divisions.

These systems, according to the company, will have provision for mobile charging, transfer of automated metre reading, and water discharge reading data.

In October 2019, the company won a design, supply, and construction contact for 220kv substation in the UAE from a government utility organisation.