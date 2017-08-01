L&T Construction wins deal for 132kV substation in UAE

Utilities
News
L&T Construction wins deal for 132kV substation in UAE
Published: 6 December 2019 - 4:29 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

L&T Construction, the construction arm of India’s Bombay Stock Exchange-listed (BSE) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a design, supply, and construction contract for a 132kV substation in the UAE, with the company having secured various orders in India and overseas.

In a statement the Indian firm said that the contract which was awarded by a government entity in the UAE also covered 132kV cabling works and would be implemented by L&T Construction’s power transmission and distribution business, as reported by ConstructionWeekOnline.

The company added that additional orders were also won for on-going projects in the Middle East.

In the Indian state of Maharashtra, L&T Construction won an empanelment and rate contract to provide off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with standalone lighting systems for farmers in cities including Aurangabad, Nashik, and Pune revenue divisions.

These systems, according to the company, will have provision for mobile charging, transfer of automated metre reading, and water discharge reading data.

In October 2019, the company won a design, supply, and construction contact for 220kv substation in the UAE from a government utility organisation.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week