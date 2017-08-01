Dubai’s DEWA holds symposium at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority hosted a one-day symposium at the Research and Development Centre of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The event formed part of the 12th International Conference on Sustainable Energy & Environmental Protection (SEEP 2019) organised by the College of Engineering, University of Sharjah.

SEEP 2019 tackles several scientific subjects, including the latest developments in solar energy including thermal and electrical, wind energy, marine and ocean energy, the energy produced by recycling, electric cars and transport.

Scientists and specialists from around the world presented more than 300 scientific articles and research papers on these areas during the event.

The conference included seminars, panel discussions, and workshops on clean energy and integration of renewable energy in industrial applications. This included a tour of the facilities at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar project in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

The solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, with investments up to $13.6billion.

DEWA also organised a tour inside the different sections of the R&D centre, which highlighted four major operational areas: electricity generation from solar energy, integration of smart grids, energy efficiency, and water.

“We strive to achieve DEWA’s strategy to consolidate knowledge as a basis for growth and development, promote an economy based on knowledge and innovation, and transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA is committed to supporting local and national universities in accordance with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

“We seek to achieve government strategies like the UAE Centennial 2071 that aims to prepare future generations for a better tomorrow by equipping them with the highest scientific and professional standards, moral values, and positivity, while ensuring a happy future and a better life, thereby raising the UAE’s status to become the best country in the world.

“We also support national efforts to exchange knowledge and expertise to develop solutions for the world's most pressing energy problems as well as accelerate innovation and expand research and studies on advanced energy technologies.

“DEWA also ensures sharing the best practices in electricity, water, artificial intelligence, and smart networks.”

The R&D Centre co-operates with many entities, including the National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the US Department of Energy, the Spanish National Renewable Energy Centre, as well as the United Arab Emirates University and Khalifa University on joint research and studies in renewable and alternative energy.