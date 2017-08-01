Emicool and Total switch on 500MWh solar plant in DIP 2

Emicool and Total switch on 500MWh solar plant in DIP 2
Published: 8 December 2019 - 7:28 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) said it has joined hands with Total Solar Distributed Generation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French energy giant Total mainly dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions for commercial and industrial partners, for a key solar system at the Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

A leading district cooling service provider in the region and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, Emicool said as part of the partnership, a grid connected, ground-mounted photovoltaic system has been installed at its plant in DIP 2.

The project, which is being implemented in phases, boasts a total of 792 solar panels that will offer peak power of 301 kWp with annual energy production of nearly 500 MWh of renewable electricity per year.

The grid-connected PV system was inaugurated in the presence of Emicool CEO Dr Adib Moubadder, Total Solar Distributed Generation Middle East managing director Marin de Montbel, DIP general manager Omar Mesmar and other representatives.

The installation of the photovoltaic system in the DIP 2 facility, providing district cooling services within the area, will help in harnessing solar energy, enabling abundant power and reducing carbon footprint, said the statement from Emicool.

In addition to mitigating peak load, the grid-connected PV system is designed to improve savings through better efficiency rates, net-metering, and lower equipment and installation costs. The net-metering billing mechanism avoids wastage of surplus electricity generated by transferring the excess electricity to the grid, it stated.

This facilitates grid credits and enables savings, thus playing an important role in solar power incentivisation, it added.

On the launch, Dr Moubadder said: "Implementation of sustainability principles is one of the key business priorities for us at Emicool and with our new strategy ‘Growing Sustainability’ we have taken steps to consolidate our sustainability pillars to align and position the company as focused on engaging in sustainable business."

"With sustainability at the core, our commitment is reflected through innovative initiatives, technology solutions and environmentally friendly practices. By going solar and partnering with Total Solar Distributed Generation, Emicool reiterates district cooling to act as a catalyst towards building a sustainable environment," he stated.

"Our proactive approach enabling cost control benefits through PV installations will enhance competitiveness, enabling enhanced services to customers, in parallel to strengthening our green commitment," he added.

