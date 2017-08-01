UAE’s Enec holds forum on business continuity management

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) convened representatives and delegates from a diverse range of UAE government entities at a Knowledge Sharing Forum focused on business continuity management in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Attendees learned about latest best practices in business continuity management within the peaceful nuclear energy industry and how these best practices can be implemented across other sectors.

Participants had the opportunity to facilitate dialogue on this critical topic, and share Enec`s experiences in implementing business continuity management systems within the context of the peaceful nuclear energy industry.

Since its establishment a decade ago, Enec has striven to meet or exceed the highest international standards of safety, quality and security in its planning and operations, which has led to the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program’s status as an international role model for new nuclear energy projects.

At Enec and its subsidiaries, safety is the number one priority and significant attention is directed towards continuously developing its people and processes and encouraging innovation in this regard.

Forming a part of business continuity management, such continuous improvement is crucial to the long-term sustainability of every business or industry, and the topic formed one of the many important subjects discussed during the Knowledge Sharing Forum.