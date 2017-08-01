UAE’s Enec holds forum on business continuity management

Utilities
News
UAE’s Enec holds forum on business continuity management
Published: 8 December 2019 - 7:31 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) convened representatives and delegates from a diverse range of UAE government entities at a Knowledge Sharing Forum focused on business continuity management in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Attendees learned about latest best practices in business continuity management within the peaceful nuclear energy industry and how these best practices can be implemented across other sectors.

Participants had the opportunity to facilitate dialogue on this critical topic, and share Enec`s experiences in implementing business continuity management systems within the context of the peaceful nuclear energy industry.

Since its establishment a decade ago, Enec has striven to meet or exceed the highest international standards of safety, quality and security in its planning and operations, which has led to the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program’s status as an international role model for new nuclear energy projects.

At Enec and its subsidiaries, safety is the number one priority and significant attention is directed towards continuously developing its people and processes and encouraging innovation in this regard.

Forming a part of business continuity management, such continuous improvement is crucial to the long-term sustainability of every business or industry, and the topic formed one of the many important subjects discussed during the Knowledge Sharing Forum.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week