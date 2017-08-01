DEWA emphasises Dubai’s ability to enhance national talent and attract innovators from around the world, during keynote at DIPMF

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said that Dubai enhances national capabilities and attracts creative minds from around the world, noting that DEWA works on anticipating and shaping the future of energy and water by innovating a futuristic sustainable model for utilities in the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water.

This is done within an integrated system that is run by talented Emiratis in addition to attracting the best regional and international professionals.

Al Tayer made these statements in a keynote speech titled ‘Dubai: A Land for Talent’ at the 6th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), which is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, under the theme ‘Cultural Diversity.’

Al Tayer said that the DIPMF supports the vision of the wise leadership who accept only the top position in all areas and to make the UAE the world’s leading nation when it celebrates its Centennial in 2071.

“At the beginning of this year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Eight Principles of Dubai, calling on all those in a position of responsibility in the Emirate of Dubai to abide by them. In the 7th Principle, His Highness stated, “We have to continually review and renew our policies and procedures to ensure our appeal to talented individuals. We must build the best environment in Dubai for the world’s leading minds,” said Saeed Al Tayer.

“Dubai is ‘A Land For Talent.’ And as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, ‘The Emirate’s prominence, sustainability and competitiveness depend on its capacity to continue attracting skilled and talented people, and nurturing the brightest minds to generate innovative ideas.’ Within this vision, we work according to an integrated strategy to explore and develop creative and sustainable solutions for different challenges, and establish Dubai’s position in anticipating and shaping the future of different sectors. Dubai has an integrated infrastructure in energy, transportation, airports, ports, railways, roads, bridges, and tunnels among other key projects that support the sustainable development of the UAE and enhance its global competitiveness,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer highlighted Dubai’s experience in anticipating and shaping the future of energy and water by innovating a futuristic sustainable model for utilities in the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water. This is done within an integrated system that is run by talented Emiratis in addition to attracting the best regional and international professionals.

“One of our priorities is ensuring a sustainable supply of energy and water by diversifying energy sources. In this regard, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 was launched to provide 75% of Dubai's total power output from clean energy by 2050 and to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. The strategy consists of five main pillars: infrastructure, legislation, funding, building capacities and skills, and an environment friendly energy mix. We strive to achieve the strategy’s goals through an integrated system for clean energy and sustainability that includes clean energy projects, a Research and Development Centre that includes testing facilities for the latest solar energy technologies, and the Innovation Centre to demonstrate the world’s best solar energy technologies. The most important clean energy project is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and a total investment of AED 50 billion. When completed, it will reduce approximately 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually and provide thousands of jobs in clean energy and green economy.”

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the solar park in December 2012. Since then, we have attracted talents in clean energy whether Emirati engineers or international specialists in solar energy to transfer their knowledge locally. We have signed agreements with prominent local and global companies and universities to train engineers on the latest renewable energy technologies and to offer scholarships for Emirati students. DEWA has around 1,700 Emirati engineers and technicians, including the largest number of female Emirati engineers across the UAE who work in solar energy and research and development, among other sectors,” said Al Tayer.

“In parallel, DEWA has attracted investments around AED 40 billion from the IPP model, which strengthens public-private partnerships. Through this model, we received the lowest global solar energy prices for five consecutive times, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices. This year, DEWA won the ‘Innovation in New Collaboration Challenge’ award from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) as the first organisation to win the award globally. EFQM decided to publish our submission document as a case study to highlight the benefits of our innovative scientific and operational methodology and the results we achieved compared to the conventional model for project implementation. To engage the youth in sustainable development, DEWA organises the Solar Decathlon Middle East, as part of a partnership with the US Department of Energy. The first competition was held in November 2018 and the second will coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai. Qualified teams will design, build, and operate sustainable, cost-and-energy efficient models of solar-powered homes,” added Al Tayer.

“Success is based on innovation and adopting the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and disruptive technologies, and keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. At DEWA, we adopt innovation in all our operations from planning to production, transmission and distribution of energy and water, in addition to other supporting services. To support the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through innovative disruptive technologies, we launched Digital DEWA, our digital arm, to reshape the concept of utilities and build a digital future for Dubai. Digital DEWA is based on four pillars: deploy advanced solar technologies in Dubai; deploy a renewable energy grid that utilises innovative energy storage technologies, and integrate clean energy and energy storage; expand the use of AI solutions, to make Dubai the first city to provide water and electricity services based on AI; and utilise the connected technologies. DEWA has launched MORO digital data hub, to improve UAE’s digital capabilities to develop smart cities, and provide state-of-the-art and innovative solutions,” added Saeed Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA works with the Dubai Future Accelerators, the largest accelerator programme in the world, which enables government organisations and start-ups to work closely to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to their challenges. DEWA received more than 360 applications from start-ups around the world to implement innovative pilot projects related to DEWA’s operations, its digital transformation, and smart infrastructure. DEWA is a key member of the Free Electrons, which is a global energy accelerator programme for startups to develop innovative energy solutions. The programme includes 9 of the most prominent energy companies in the world. In 2018, DEWA was the first government utility to join the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a partner.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has started the Dubai 10X 2.0 to provide new services that inspire the world and enhance Dubai's position as a global capital for green economy. It includes ‘Green Airport as a Service’, which will make Dubai the first city in the world to redefine the concept of sustainable airports by harnessing disruptive technologies and using solar and wasted energy such as kinetic energy, energy resulting from sound, and wind from the movement of aircraft among other activities. It also includes ‘Green Road as a Service’. DEWA works with RTA to implement this initiative to showcase the first integration between green energy and the innovative future transport system by harnessing disruptive technologies and using solar and wasted energy such as kinetic energy, energy resulting from sound, and wind from the movement of vehicles, among other activities. The initiative provides a new model for advanced methods that will be applied globally.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum once said ‘Dubai has always relied on talented tradesmen, administrators, engineers, creatives, and dreamers for its success.’ An advanced and innovative infrastructure contributes to achieving this vision. DEWA’s excellence has established its leadership as one of the world’s best utilities, with results surpassing the best international companies. DEWA recorded 3.3% losses in its electricity transmission and distribution networks; Customer Minutes Lost (CML) is 2.39 minutes annually, and water network losses decreased to 6.5%. These figures are among the best in the world. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained its first global ranking, for the third consecutive year, with scores of 100% in all Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report,” noted Al Tayer.

“Dubai is ‘A Land For Talent.’ It supports national capacities and attracts innovators from around the world. And we will continue to enhance Dubai’s position as a future city and an incubator for creativity and innovators from all over the world,’ concluded Al Tayer.

DEWA is co-organising DIPMF with RTA. The forum brings together over 1,500 specialists from all over the world. The forum highlights Dubai’s role in leading the development process in the region.