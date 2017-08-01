At SPS 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, Phoenix Contact will be showcasing the PSRmodular configurable safety system for applications up to PL e and SIL3. The comprehensive portfolio consists of various function modules starting from an overall width of just 22.5 mm which are equipped with screw or Push-in connection. Using a TBUS DIN rail connector, the safety modules can be arranged next to each other without configuration. This allows the system to be flexibly adapted to the customer's specific requirements.

In addition to monitoring emergency stop signals, safety door locks, light grids, and pressure mats, modules are also available for safe motion monitoring. This means that safety functions can be implemented in accordance with EN 61800-5-2 for various encoder signals, such as proximity switches, TTL, HTL or SIN/COS.

At the heart of the system there are two basic modules with different performance ratings, which also support safety-related communication between modules.

A safe analog module for monitoring 0/4 - 20 mA or 0 - 10 V signals completes the range. When it comes to process data communication, you can choose from any of the common bus protocols, such as PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, Modbus/TCP or EtherCAT.

Configuration is simply carried out using the PSRmodular software, which is equipped with comprehensive functions and diagnostic options. The user does not need any previous programming knowledge. This enables the creation of machine and process applications with up to 160 safe I/Os. The system will be available as of the first quarter of 2020.