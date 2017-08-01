DEWA adopts ‘FuelBox’ tool to promote happiness and positivity among staff

Utilities
News
DEWA adopts ‘FuelBox’ tool to promote happiness and positivity among staff
Published: 24 November 2019 - 11:11 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has adopted the ‘FuelBox’ tool for Happiness Champions, which was developed by Smart Dubai in collaboration with ‘Fuel It AS’, the tool’s owner. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to provide a positive and motivating work environment and promote tolerance and happiness among its employees. The move contributes to enhancing the leadership skills and self-development of DEWA’s employees, and strengthens trust between managers and employees as well as learn about their needs in an innovative way.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commended Smart Dubai’s efforts in developing the FuelBox tool and translating it into Arabic.

“We are committed to adopting innovative tools that promote happiness and positivity among staff. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once said, ‘It is necessary to ensure employees’ happiness in order that they in turn can bring happiness to others.’ In March, DEWA launched the Happiness Charter in the Work Environment to promote the happiness of employees, and thus make the customers happy. In recognition of its efforts to enhance the happiness of its stakeholders, DEWA came first in the Happiness Index in the large Dubai Government entities category, for the second consecutive year with a 95% happiness score, according to Smart Dubai’s Happiness Index. We will continue innovating unique experiences and adopt positive ideas that will enhance the happiness of all stakeholders, to contribute to achieving the vision of our wise leadership for Dubai to become the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said Al Tayer.

FuelBox steers constructive dialogues among employees and enables Happiness Champions in organisations to promote happiness among customers and stakeholders. This is done through brainstorming and collaborative thinking among work teams. The tool consists of carefully constructed questions by psychologists and experts, printed on cue cards and placed in a box. This enables starting constructive conversations by answering these questions. In collaboration with Fuel It AS, Smart Dubai developed an updated version of two types of FuelBox: ‘Team’ and ‘Leadership’ to be suitable for local culture and requirements. It has also enhanced the values of ‘happiness’ and ‘tolerance’ in the tool.

DEWA inaugurated DEWA Happy Café in March, as part of the international Happy Café network adopted by the Action for Happiness. DEWA is the first government organisation in Dubai to adopt this concept, which has identified 10 keys to happier living. DEWA has a work plan to promote each of these keys on a monthly basis, including initiatives, activities, and panel discussions. DEWA’s Happy Café is an interactive platform for staff, customers, society, and stakeholders in general.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week