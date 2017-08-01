DEWA adopts ‘FuelBox’ tool to promote happiness and positivity among staff

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has adopted the ‘FuelBox’ tool for Happiness Champions, which was developed by Smart Dubai in collaboration with ‘Fuel It AS’, the tool’s owner. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to provide a positive and motivating work environment and promote tolerance and happiness among its employees. The move contributes to enhancing the leadership skills and self-development of DEWA’s employees, and strengthens trust between managers and employees as well as learn about their needs in an innovative way.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commended Smart Dubai’s efforts in developing the FuelBox tool and translating it into Arabic.

“We are committed to adopting innovative tools that promote happiness and positivity among staff. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once said, ‘It is necessary to ensure employees’ happiness in order that they in turn can bring happiness to others.’ In March, DEWA launched the Happiness Charter in the Work Environment to promote the happiness of employees, and thus make the customers happy. In recognition of its efforts to enhance the happiness of its stakeholders, DEWA came first in the Happiness Index in the large Dubai Government entities category, for the second consecutive year with a 95% happiness score, according to Smart Dubai’s Happiness Index. We will continue innovating unique experiences and adopt positive ideas that will enhance the happiness of all stakeholders, to contribute to achieving the vision of our wise leadership for Dubai to become the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said Al Tayer.

FuelBox steers constructive dialogues among employees and enables Happiness Champions in organisations to promote happiness among customers and stakeholders. This is done through brainstorming and collaborative thinking among work teams. The tool consists of carefully constructed questions by psychologists and experts, printed on cue cards and placed in a box. This enables starting constructive conversations by answering these questions. In collaboration with Fuel It AS, Smart Dubai developed an updated version of two types of FuelBox: ‘Team’ and ‘Leadership’ to be suitable for local culture and requirements. It has also enhanced the values of ‘happiness’ and ‘tolerance’ in the tool.

DEWA inaugurated DEWA Happy Café in March, as part of the international Happy Café network adopted by the Action for Happiness. DEWA is the first government organisation in Dubai to adopt this concept, which has identified 10 keys to happier living. DEWA has a work plan to promote each of these keys on a monthly basis, including initiatives, activities, and panel discussions. DEWA’s Happy Café is an interactive platform for staff, customers, society, and stakeholders in general.