ABB’s premier automation and safety solutions to digitalise SABIC chemical plant in the Middle East

Global technology leader ABB has won a project to install its renowned extended automation system at a greenfield pilot plant for SABIC in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, supporting SABIC’s broader vision to digitalize its operations.

Leveraging ABB Ability™ System 800xA, SABIC will apply ABB’s integrated automation, control and safety solutions to the company's Utilities Park and Pilot project. The park is part of the SABIC Technology Centre (STC), which marks the company’s biggest global investment in innovation, and the largest of its 21 technology centers worldwide.

Combining the functionality of a distributed control system (DCS), electrical control system and safety instrumented system (SIS), ABB’s 800xA platform will provide big data, delivered in real-time, alongside predictive analytics that support SABIC making accurate and timely decisions to enhance the productivity and performance of the pilot plant.

“As part of its 2025 strategy, SABIC has committed to innovation, sustainability and implementing digitalization technologies that improve its productivity and commercial capabilities,” said Kevin Kosisko, Managing Director, Energy Industries, ABB. “Our ABB Ability™ 800xA extended automation system will support SABIC’s long-term success by improving engineering efficiencies and enabling optimal asset use and operating performance.”

This is in addition to SABIC’s efforts to enable Saudi Vision 20301, with the collaboration showing local content impact through ABB’s participation in SABIC’s Home of Innovation™ Program.

Utilizing SIS, the Saudi-based operator can also be confident of meeting IEC 61508/61511 compliance regulations through its robust inspection, testing and validating of all safety instrumented functions (SIF) within the plant.

Collaboration between ABB and Wison Engineering, the largest non-state-owned engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) service provider in China, was integral to the selection of ABB’s system. Wison Engineering secured a US$150 million EPC order from SABIC for the project last year.

“We enjoy working with ABB and look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to deliver more value for SABIC,” said a spokesperson from Wison Engineering’s project execution team. “By providing intelligent data insights, ABB’s distributed control system will help us ensure safe and efficient delivery of this project, with minimized cost, schedule and risk.”

Work on the pilot is due to commence in early 2020.

ABB is a market leader in delivering distributed control systems (DCS) to industry, with an installed base of over 70 million connected devices and 70,000 control systems, and an annual investment of $1.5 billion in research and development. Since its introduction in 2004, ABB Ability™ System 800xA has been sold to more than 10,000 systems, including over 45,000 controllers, and 40,000 + operator stations in over 100 countries.