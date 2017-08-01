Bahrain to install more than 400,000 new smart meters

Published: 25 November 2019 - 10:36 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Plans are underway to replace more than 400,000 electricity meters across the country with smart devices in the next three years.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Wael Al Mubarak told Parliament in writing that a comprehensive plan is being studied for utility bills while ensuring services are not affected, according to a report by Gulf Daily News.

He also stressed that the cost of installing the new meters will not be passed down to consumers.

“There are 424,000 electricity meters within the national network and we have recently issued a tender to replace them,” said Mr Al Mubarak.

“The one phase electricity meter will cost between BD31 and BD48, the three phase meter will cost between BD40 and BD60, while meters that work with adaptors will cost BD55 on average.

“We are also looking to replace 224,288 water meters with smart ones and they cost on average between BD48 and BD79 (15mm), while in some cases (25mm) it would reach BD164.

“No one will be charged for replacing an existing meter with a smart one and we intend to do this within three years from now, while working on another comprehensive plan under study for utility bills while ensuring services are not affected.”

Al Mubarak maintained that electricity and water meters used in Bahrain were set to the highest international standards.

“For smart electricity meters we conduct tests on samples and accordingly ask for shipments and when they arrive we conduct further tests to ensure they are 100pc,” he said.

“(These devices) are being used in Britain, Holland, Denmark and in the region in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman.

“In the case of smart water meters the percentage of fault is less than 2pc and they are being now used by the three GCC countries mentioned earlier.”

The minister was responding to a question by MP Isa Al Dossary on possible faults arising in electricity and water meters used in Bahrain.

