SWCC awards EPC contract for water network project in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for a water transmission pipeline project to Saudi Services for Electro-Mechanic Works Company.

State-owned SWCC is responsible for developing and operating power and desalination plants and supplying various regions in the Kingdom with desalinated water, according to its website.

"The EPC contract for Water Transmission System Package B1 from Al Khobar to Dammam/Jamiah was awarded last week to Saudi Services for Electro-Mechanic Works Company," a source close to the project said.

Saudi Services for Electro-Mechanic Works Co. was the lowest bidder, a second source told Thomson Reuters Projects.

Other bidders included Mapa Insaat, Al Rashid Trading & Contracting, and Mutlaq Damook Al Ghowairi Contracting, officials from these companies had confirmed with Thomson Reuters Projects.

"The bid submission deadline for the EPC tender was extended twice from 26 May to 16 June and again to 3 July," the first source said without disclosing the reasons.

The estimated value of Package B1 is $100 million, a third source told Thomson Reuters Projects. He said the scope includes a 24.4-km, 80" diameter single main pipeline from Khobar Pump Station up to Jamiah terminal station; a 4.8km, 80" diameter twin pipeline for Khobar to Dammam/Jaimah and Khobar Hofuf WTS and a 2.1km, 42" diameter single line to Yarmouk.

The project is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2021," the third source added.