DAB makes its debut at the BIG 5 Dubai with water pump solutions

DAB Water Technology, an Italian frontrunner in the global water management industry, has launched in Dubai solar energy pumping system S4SUN, which can be used in regions without electricity.

DAB also launched DAB FX submersible pumps that are efficient, reliable and resistant for lifting and movement of civil and industrial wastewater.

With a pumping system using solar energy, S4SUN is the solar motor capable of collecting water everywhere in the world, even in the poorest and most remote areas, where electricity is absent or heavily unstable.

DAB, driven by innovation and technology, reliability and sustainability, caters to the higher demand for energy-efficient technology solutions for water management in urban development. At Big 5 Dubai 2019, taking place from November 25 to 28 at Dubai World Trade Centre, DAB introduced a range of innovative solutions focused on digitalisation and safety of people.

The line-up of products included S4SUN, an innovative solar submerged 4” motor; DTron 2 and DTron 3, advanced ‘all-in-one’ multistage electronic submersible pumps for domestic pressurization; and FX, the new range of wastewater pumps that features efficiency, innovation and reliability; and the new 300 version of the brand’s iconic products e.syline and e.swim. The solutions utilise the advantages of renewable energy for urban development.

DAB Water Technology is among a few water technology solution providers globally to offer a comprehensive range of water management solutions with more than 2,000 products. DAB produces over three million pumps per year catering mainly to residential, commercial, and agricultural irrigation sectors. The industrial technology giant manufactures a wide range of electrical pumps, motors for submersible pumps, and electronic solutions for pumping systems. DAB offers energy-saving Italian technologies, in line with its interest in sustainability and strong awareness of the environmental impact of our solutions.

Commenting on participation in the Big 5 Dubai, Mr. Sandro Stramare, Group CEO at DAB Water Technology, said, “We are happy to return to the Big 5 this year continuing the great momentum with a line-up of innovative, energy-efficient water management solutions targeting the region’s infra-development sector. We are continuously growing, thanks to the solutions that drive innovation based on simplicity. We are committed for environmental conservation, in line with the current transformation of Dubai and the region towards green technology.”

“At DAB, we ignited the desire to care for the precious water by offering innovative highly energy efficient technologies to improve the quality of the life of people and safeguard the planet. Strictly connected with this new vision is the arrival to The Big 5 of S4SUN, the solar powered motor designed by DAB to allow the pumping of water using the most widely available source of energy: the sun. The aim is to make water available everywhere, through efficient and reliable solutions more and more driven by green technology,” he added.

Mr. Riccardo Sauro, CISMEA & APREG Regional Marketing Manager at DAB Water Technology, said, “At DAB Pumps, we are specialised in the water movement and management sector. We bring the S4SUN pumping system running with solar energy that can be used even in the most remote regions, where the electricity network may be absent or heavily unstable. The innovative FX, the benchmark for the movement of wastewater, with a new highly effective design, construction and performance characteristics.”

“We are working to reach the objective of better sustainability for everyone. The system offers the possibility of pumping water from 4” wells with depths up to 250 m and consists of a submersible pump with permanent magnet motor with built-in inverter and a controller that allows the powering of S4SUN using photovoltaic panels. However, connection to the electricity network is also possible in case of need,” he added.

“DAB plans to enhance its business in the GCC by increasing competitiveness and offering high-quality pumps with energy saving features and advanced technology. DAB has a strong network of distributors for the region with a strong team to manage the business development. Our products are more advanced, sustainable and energy efficient than ever before, and the perfect answer to the significant changes occurring in Dubai and the Middle East as a whole,” Mr. Sauro further said.

DAB products FEKA FXV and Grinder FX feature reduced sizes and 3-stage assembly that simplifies maintenance and replacement to maximum level. The DTron 2 and DTron 3, debuted in the Middle East, can be used for the recovery of rainwater, and the lifting of water in general. “The products’ technological excellence is proven by the unequalled reliability.

Feeding on DAB’s success during the last editions, e.syline also returned to the Dubai stage. Also showcased are E.Swim 300, the latest version of the E.Swim range for filtering and cleaning large pools, ponds and salt water; NKV range of vertical and booster pumps; and the FK range of sewer pumps, the new hydraulic pumps and the S4 submersible pumps, the ready-to-use technology of D.Connect, and the full range of submersible pumps, from 6” to 14”.

The Big 5 Dubai is an excellent opportunity for DAB to showcase to an ever-larger customer base its state-of-the-art and sustainable solutions that have made it one of the leading companies in the movement, management and care of one of the most valuable assets of all: water.

DAB’s focus is the exponential infrastructure-development underway in this region with a huge requirement for sustainable water pumping, submersible motoring and other water management technology solutions.

DAB specifically focuses on environmental issues by promoting various initiatives to reduce the environmental impact, and 100 per cent of the water used in processing is filtered and reused. DAB solutions enable ease of installation, energy savings and maximum reliability in the domestic, residential, and civil sectors.