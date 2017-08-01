DEWA organises the 10th Internal Health and Safety Week to promote health and safety among employees and partners

Press Release: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inaugurated DEWA’s 10th annual Internal Health & Safety Week. The week features various activities that promote a culture of occupational health and safety among its employees, customers, and partners. This supports DEWA’s strategy to improve health and safety standards in all its projects, activities, and operations, and its commitment to update staff about the latest health and safety developments.

The Internal Health and Safety Week in DEWA’s branches features awareness lecture and workshops, and competitions on occupational health and safety, as well as displaying the latest technologies in fire safety and health and safety in the utility sector. DEWA also provides comprehensive health check-ups and nutrition consultations.

“DEWA organises the Internal Health and Safety Week for the 10th year in line with our efforts to promote a culture of health and safety among all stakeholders, especially employees, customers, and partners, and our commitment to advance health and safety standards in all DEWA’s projects and operations. This is achieved as per our integrated administrative systems policy through which we commit ourselves to the effective and successful application of quality, health, safety and environmental management systems in all our operations and activities. This also supports our responsibility towards society, which is not limited to providing electricity and water according to the highest quality, efficiency, and availability, but also to implement the highest standards of safety, security, and sustainability of resources,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA is committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for all its employees, partners and customers. We have skilled and qualified staff according to the highest international standards in occupational health, safety, and the environment. We are also committed to keeping our staff and the staff of our partners including consultants, contractors, and suppliers updated about the latest systems, developments and best practices related to occupational health and safety. This will achieve the highest standards of excellence and quality through ongoing training, knowledge sharing, and mechanisms for improving health and safety of human resources and improving productivity, operational efficiency and promoting sustainability. This is part of our responsibility towards our employees, customers, partners, and society as a whole, in line with DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and our commitment to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s efforts in health, safety, and the environment have been crowned with several international awards. This year, DEWA was awarded the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety for the 12th time. The British Safety Council declared that DEWA is the only organisation worldwide to win both the Globe of Honour Award for the Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for seven consecutive years and the first international organisation to win the two prestigious awards at the same time. DEWA has also won the Best Business Award in the Health and Safety category, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the UK. DEWA has renewed the Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series Certification. DEWA is the first government organisation in Dubai to be accredited by the British Safety Council as a certified training centre. Those who are trained by DEWA’s internal training team, receive certificates in occupational health and safety from the British Safety Council.

DEWA’s staff and partners commended the annual Internal Health and Safety Week, noting that it enhances their knowledge and experiences about the latest developments in health and safety in the workplace.