Oman’s Majis launches water transmission to Sohar Industrial Area

Majis I­­­­­ndustrial Services, Oman’s leading water solutions provider, has inaugurated a new water transmission network in Sohar, Oman, with a capacity of 20,000 m3/day of process water and 10,000 m3/day of potable water. The network will supply water to Sohar Industrial Area, expanding Majis’ direct transmission capacity outside of SOHAR Port & Freezone. The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of H.E. Mohammed Al Mahrooqi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Water (Diam).

Majis’ newly launched transmission network has been developed, firstly, to accommodate water consumption by Moon Iron Steel Industry (MISCo), to whom Majis will supply 7,000 m3/day of process water and 1,000 m3/day of potable water. The network extends 13 km from Majis’ head office, supplying water to Sohar Industrial Estate. The project utilizes best-in-class technology, including two pumping stations, leak detection technology and a SCADA system to optimize operations and ensure best-in-class sustainability metrics.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Ahmed Al-Mazrouy, CEO of Majis Industrial Services, said: “The new transmission network is a milestone for Majis as we expand our distribution capacity to directly supply water to new territories. The network will allow customers in Sohar Industrial Area to access the first-class water services provided by Majis, which are essential for their operations. In developing the transmission line, we have taken steps to ensure the network meets stringent environmental and sustainability criteria, including studies to ensure the piping line did not interrupt utilities infrastructure. Excavation for the line was minimal, while LED lighting at pumping stations and demand-side electricity management will minimize energy consumption – reducing both costs and our environmental impact.”

Mohammed Al Mahrooqi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Water, commented: “Supplying water to industry is vital for supporting the growth of Oman’s economy. Customers in Sohar Industrial Area will benefit considerably from Majis’ expanded operations, with access to best-in-class water services that will enable them to operate at full capacity. We look forward to supporting Majis’ continued growth in Oman, and to watching the local water services industry flourish as demand grows.”

