Europe generation equipment contracts activity down 22% in Q3 2019

There were 70 generation equipment contracts announced in the Europe region in Q3 2019, marking a drop of 22% over the last 12-month average of 90, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q3 2019 with 188 contracts and a 58% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 70 contracts and a 21.6% share and Electricity Procurement with 23 contracts and a 7.1% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 51 contracts and a 72.9% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: ten contracts and a 14.3% share Project Implementation: nine contracts and a 12.9% share.

Wind is top technology for Europe generation equipment contracts in Q3 2019

Looking at generation equipment contracts by the type of technology in the Europe region, wind accounted for 36 contracts with a 51.4% share, followed by solar with 13 contracts and an 18.6% share and thermal with 11 contracts and a 15.7% share.

Europe generation equipment contracts in Q3 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of generation equipment contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

La Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne: 446MW from one contract Uniper (Germany): 300MW from one contract Volkswagen Kraftwerk (Germany): 288MW capacity from one contract.

Europe generation equipment contracts in Q3 2019: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were: