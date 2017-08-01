Tabreed marks 10 million hours without any loss time injury

The National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: Tabreed), the leading international district cooling developer based in the UAE, celebrates hitting 10 million safe work hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

The accomplishment is a result of Tabreed’s compliance with the highest international standards of safety and operational excellence, its commitment to maintaining a robust Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) culture, and its continuous implementation of workplace safety improvement programs.

Bader Al Lamki, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Managing safety is never an easy task as it requires full commitment from all stakeholders to secure great results. This achievement was made possible by the collective efforts of all our employees, who established values and attitudes aiming to promote and maintain safety culture across the business.”

“We are proud of achieving this milestone given the large scale of our operations, spanning five countries with 75 plants.” He added.

Tabreed is committed to further enhancing its HSEQ culture, led by the company’s leadership who recognizes the importance of empowering employees at every level of the business to ensure their own safety and the safety of other employees and partners through a range of best practices and tools that enable the identification of potential incidents prior to their occurrence.

“In the journey towards excellence in HSE culture, Tabreed personnel not only manifested the core value ‘Commitment to HSE’ but also strengthened their excellent workmanship with appropriate techniques to identify and mitigate existing and foreseeable risks. This was a team objective and one Tabreed wouldn’t have achieved, if not for the hard work and efforts from all our employees and partners.” Said Sabooh Asghar, Vice President of HSEQ at Tabreed.

Earlier this year Tabreed was accredited with the ISO 50001 standard and was integrated with Tabreed’s existing health, safety, environment and quality management system. The ISO standard provides one of the best practice model and global benchmark for climate and clean energy action by helping companies to improve energy performance, consumption and sustainability. Prior to being certified on this standard, Tabreed had been accredited with the ISO 9001:2015 standard for quality management system, ISO 14001:2015 standard for environmental management system, and OHSAS 18001 for occupational health and safety management systems.

For more than 20 years, Tabreed has been the partner of choice for organizations across the world in providing environmentally friendly district cooling solutions that support the region’s energy sustainability strategy. With 75 district cooling plants, Tabreed currently delivers over 1.16 million refrigeration tons to key developments, including iconic infrastructure projects such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island, Yas Island, Dubai Metro, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Bahrain Financial Harbour in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.