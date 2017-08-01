UAE’s camel milk plant to be powered by solar starting 2020

Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (EICMP) producer of Camelicious, a leading UAE brand of camel milk, revealed the ongoing progress for the construction of its solar power plant at its facility, said a report.

The solar power plant expected to commence operations in early 2020, is being built in partnership with Total, a world leader in oil and gas and renewable energy technology, added the Wam report.

The UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, recently visited the facility of EICMP. He was accompanied by Mutashar Awadh Al Badri, deputy general manager and business development manager of EICMP, as well as several representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Moccae.

During his visit, Dr Al Zeyoudi was briefed on EICMP’s manufacturing process and future expansion plans, as well as the challenges facing animal farming and industrial production, it said.

The Minister praised the camel waste recycling project, which is set to be launched by EICMP as an important source for renewable energy generation and environmental sustainability.

He emphasised that the UAE plays a prominent role in the transformation of global energy, and is one of the largest investor and donor countries in the renewable energy sector. In addition, the UAE capital Abu Dhabi hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA.

Clean energy solutions through its nationally defined voluntary targets, which were announced at the UN Climate Action Summit last September, aim to bring the proportion of clean energy in the total domestic energy mix to 50 percent by 2050, added the report.