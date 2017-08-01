Grundfos showcases digitalised sustainable tech at Big 5

Denmark’s water solutions and pumps giant Grundfos is demonstrating how sustainability and technology are totally compatible at this month’s Big 5 exhibition, which runs at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 25 – 28.

The company is highlighting a range of projects which are benefiting from its digital driven iSolutions technology which delivers higher reliability, energy efficiency, enables remote management and can shave up to 80 percent off energy costs for commercial and residential buildings.

Grundfos’ digital driven solutions have been installed in the high-profile commercial building projects across the region, including Royal Atlantis and One Zabeel. For domestic application, its smart water solutions have been selected for over 7,000 villas across the UAE. Grundfos’s SCALA2 pump is also used at the SEWA (Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority) head office, where it replaced older units, generated energy savings of 80 percent annually with a payback of 1.3 years.

“These projects are clear testimony as to how technology and sustainability can be a mutual fit and how they can improve business bottom lines while helping to address the pressing climate and water challenges,” explained Grundfos – Area MD – Kostas Poulopoulos. “And it’s not just new build that can benefit, we have tangible proof of quick ROI and savings in the operating costs of older stock can reduced through retrofit.”

Grundfos iSolutions technology has been designed with the future and sustainability in mind and is part of the company’s goal of helping the world achieve the UN sustainability development goals and C40’s drive to the future we want.

“In the UAE we are contributing to attain its sustainability targets one project at a time,” explained Poulopoulos. “At Big 5, visitors to will leave with greater insights into how they too can benefit through heightened reliability and cost control.”

“We have pioneered and optimised this iSolution but we keep going beyond what is conventional and what is expected of us. The climate and water challenges that we are facing now are big and complex. The actions we have to take can seem overwhelming, but no challenge is too big if we all do our part.”

Poulopoulos has called for a collective effort from the public and private sector to attain sustainability goals by leveraging the latest technology.

“Sustainability doesn’t mean that we stop progress in its tracks but rather use technology to our advantage. Digitalization, for example, offers new ways to achieve sustainability.”

As a sustainability leader, Grundfos is relentless in innovating and campaigning for more sustainable solutions calling for all sections of society to participate in drafting development blueprints.

“While we all know that everyone has an impact on water and climate challenges, governments, businesses and construction companies have more direct impact when it comes to designing the future we want. Sustainable engineering is gaining popularity and traction more than ever especially in developed and urbanized countries, but more can be done in terms of ground reality and execution,” added Poulopoulos.

The Grundfos regional leader says the UAE heads the region in sustainability initiatives and its approach could serve as a template for others.

Grundfos' sustainable solutions and controls for HVAC systems are being extensively used in new build, and also in turnkey retrofits of older buildings.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Municipality recently signed a MoU with Grundfos for an expansive audit of its HVAC, irrigation, water supply and water disinfection pumping systems across 50 of its buildings and operational facilities, including large-scale sewage plants.

Grundfos is in Hall 2 of the Big 5, at the M.A.H.Y Khoory stand.