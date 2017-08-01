Saudi Arabia’s 300MW Sakaka PV solar plant connected to main grid

ACWA Power has successfully connected the Sakaka Solar PV Plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to the national electricity grid.

Built with an investment of SAR1.2bn ($319m), the Sakaka power plant is part of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative.

The 300MW project is expected to generate clean energy that will be sufficient to power 45,000 in the Al-Jouf region, while offsetting more than 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said: “The successful energising of Sakaka PV IPP is a remarkable testament of the work progress that has been ongoing at the project.

“We are confident to deliver the project on schedule and commercial operation of the plant before the end of this year at the highest levels of quality, safety, and security.

“In alignment with the goals of Vision 2030, Sakaka PV IPP has successfully contributed to the economic diversification, development of human capital and the elevation of national competencies to ensure a better future for upcoming generations.”

The company noted that the solar project has already started generation clean electricity under a pilot phase, and is expected to achieve full commercial operations by the end of 2019.

Within the first year of operation, the project has established a 100% local employment rate and registered more than 30% of contractual local content at the time of the construction and development phases.

Sakaka Solar project is one of the first renewable energy projects in KSA that has been integrated with national grid.