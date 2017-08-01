Edison builds 760MW combined cycle thermoelectric power plant in Campania

Edison, a leader in energy transition, has announced the construction of a latest-generation combined cycle thermoelectric power plant powered by natural gas, in Presenzano in the province of Caserta.

The Power Plant will have a total capacity of about 760 MW and will adopt the best technology currently available, capable of ensuring an energy efficiency of approximately 63%, which makes it possible to obtain 40% less specific CO2 emissions compared to the average of Italian thermoelectric power plants.

The technologies adopted will allow the company to ensure high environmental performances, also guaranteeing a reduction of more than 60% in nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions compared to current combined cycle plants of the same size, as well as limited use of the water resource. The total investment is 370 million euros and fully satisfies the economic criteria, taking into account plant’s technical efficiency characteristics and the operating methods of the market in which it is destined to operate.

A high-efficiency GT36, H class, gas turbine will be installed in the Presenzano Thermoelectric Power Plant, developed by Ansaldo Energia, an example of national excellence and the best Italian technology. Construction is expected to commence at the start of 2020. Works to construct the power plant will last 30 months.

“The electricity system is faced with a challenge at present. We need to promote an increase in electricity generation from renewable sources which are by nature intermittent and, at the same time, guarantee safety and flexibility to the national electricity system and competitiveness to companies in our country.” – Nicola Monti, Chief Executive Officer of Edison states – “It is possible, by combining the generation from natural gas with the development of renewable sources, as set out in the Piano Energia Clima and the Paris accords of 2015, which recognise this source of energy as a resource capable of playing a key role in this phase of energy transition to a system which aims to go carbon-free. Edison – Monti goes on to say – continues to play a leading role in the Italian energy transition, thanks to an investment plan focused on renewable energies and sustainable gas”.

“The combined cycle powered by natural gas was introduced for the first time in Italy in 1992 by Edison” – states Marco Stangalino, Executive Vice President Edison Power Asset – “This is the most efficient thermoelectric technology and most respectful of the environment because it offers the dual benefit of a high efficiency and a low environmental impact. In addition, the project will make a significant contribution to the stability and balancing of the national electricity system. The Presenzano thermoelectric power plant, with its hi-tech features in terms of innovation and sustainability, will be the most efficient in Europe on a par with the twin project of Marghera Levante.”

The Presenzano Combined Cycle will be equipped, in particular, with 1 GT36, H class, gas turbine with a capacity of approximately 505 MW, 1 recovery steam generator and 1 steam turbine with a capacity of roughly 255 MW.

The combined cycle powered by natural gas totally avoids sulphurous and dust emissions into the atmosphere and greatly reduces emissions of carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides with respect to a traditional plant powered by coal or fuel oil. In addition, the Presenzano power plant, by adopting the best technology currently available on the market, will ensure, in accordance with national energy policy, (Piano Integrato Energia Clima) new capacity, efficient and flexible for the benefit of the national electricity system, able to produce, based on the same gas used, a greater quantity of electrical energy with significantly less emissions.

An average of 500 people will be involved in building the plant, in addition to the associated industries that will be generated during operations.

In 1992, Edison was the first in Italy to introduce the combined cycle supplied with natural gas (CCGT: Combined Cycle Gas Turbine). Today, Edison is continuing to invest in innovation, focusing on the best Made in Italy technologies in order to support the country’s industrial growth and sustainable development.