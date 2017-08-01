ENEC Releases `Tasamoh` a Rehabilitated Green Turtle and organizes Beach Cleanup at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) organized the release of a rehabilitated Green turtle back into her natural habitat in Barakah, while employees participated in a beach cleanup. The activities are a result of ENEC’s commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the UAE’s natural heritage.

Following the beach cleanup, during which employees collected a significant amount of litter, one large Green turtle called `Tasamoh` in Arabic which means Tolerance, was released back into the sea. The turtle was originally found in the Barakah plant’s water inlet and was rehabilitated in the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP).

ENEC remains committed to operating in a manner that is respectful to the surroundings of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant throughout all stages of construction and operations, and continues to collaborate with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) in order to implement international best practices, ensuring environmental protection, habitat preservation, and water and energy conservation.

ENEC has outlined its commitment to operating in an environmentally conscious manner in its Barakah Environment and Sustainability Charter, an agreement co-signed by ENEC and its Joint Venture partner Korea Electric Power Corporation ( KEPCO). The charter sets out a series of obligations for both parties to ensure that environmental protection, habitat preservation, water and energy conservation, and sustainable waste management best-practices are consistently applied.

The latest overall construction of the four units of Barakah plant is more than 93%. Unit 4 is more than 82% complete, Unit 3 is more than 91% and Unit 2 is more than 95%. Unit 1 construction is complete and the unit is currently undergoing commissioning and testing, prior to regulatory review and receipt of the Operating License for Unit 1, from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).