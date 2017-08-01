ENEC Releases `Tasamoh` a Rehabilitated Green Turtle and organizes Beach Cleanup at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

Utilities
News
Published: 30 November 2019 - 10:38 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) organized the release of a rehabilitated Green turtle back into her natural habitat in Barakah, while employees participated in a beach cleanup. The activities are a result of ENEC’s commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the UAE’s natural heritage.

Following the beach cleanup, during which employees collected a significant amount of litter, one large Green turtle called `Tasamoh` in Arabic which means Tolerance, was released back into the sea. The turtle was originally found in the Barakah plant’s water inlet and was rehabilitated in the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP).

ENEC remains committed to operating in a manner that is respectful to the surroundings of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant throughout all stages of construction and operations, and continues to collaborate with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) in order to implement international best practices, ensuring environmental protection, habitat preservation, and water and energy conservation.

ENEC has outlined its commitment to operating in an environmentally conscious manner in its Barakah Environment and Sustainability Charter, an agreement co-signed by ENEC and its Joint Venture partner Korea Electric Power Corporation ( KEPCO). The charter sets out a series of obligations for both parties to ensure that environmental protection, habitat preservation, water and energy conservation, and sustainable waste management best-practices are consistently applied.

The latest overall construction of the four units of Barakah plant is more than 93%. Unit 4 is more than 82% complete, Unit 3 is more than 91% and Unit 2 is more than 95%. Unit 1 construction is complete and the unit is currently undergoing commissioning and testing, prior to regulatory review and receipt of the Operating License for Unit 1, from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week