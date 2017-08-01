Dewa sponsors the UAE Inventors Society

Published: 12 April 2020 - 11:46 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is sponsoring the UAE Inventors Society, based on its social responsibility and strategy to support innovation and creativity, and encourage and recognise creative UAE nationals.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, said that Dewa is sponsoring creative minds through programmes, initiatives and projects. This makes it one of the biggest supporters of innovation in the UAE and Dubai.

It also highlights the unique capabilities of Emiratis, promotes their country’s strategy in youth empowerment through innovation and creativity, and enhances their patriotism and good citizenship.

Furthermore, it contributes to the UAE’s representation in global events and enhances its competitiveness in all areas.

“Dewa promotes innovation among its employees and all society members. It adopts innovation in its work through an institutional approach and is moving steadily towards the next 50 years by building a sustainable future. This achieves the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation, and aligns with the National Innovation Strategy,” said Al Tayer.

Dewa has added objectives that focus on anticipating the future, innovation, and stakeholder happiness, and institutionalised innovation across all its divisions and operations.

Dewa’s advanced innovations and projects have contributed to many achievements, a Dewa statement said.

