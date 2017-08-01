L&T wins power grid station deal in Oman

The power transmission & distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged orders in India and abroad.

The business has won a 400 kV grid station order in Oman which will be a crucial element in the Sultanate’s major transmission initiative to interconnect the grids in the south and north with the PDO area.

In Kuwait, a prestigious order has been awarded to upgrade substations and related power facilities in KNPC’s Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery. The revamped network of distribution substations with the latest technology will enhance the reliability of power supply and facilitate expansion.

In Egypt, an order to design, supply, construct & commission a 220 kV gas-insulated substation has been bagged from a reputed client.

The renewable arm of the business has won large EPC orders on the domestic and international fronts to establish Solar Photovoltaic plants totalling more than 500 MW. These grids connected to power plants also entail related power evacuation and interconnection systems.

An order has been won to strengthen the urban HT distribution network in Chennai, India with the addition of ring main units and feeder remote terminal units on a total turnkey basis. Also, fully automated, unmanned 33 kV gas-insulated substations will be established at select locations.

Another order has been secured to supply and install medium voltage capacitor banks with related accessories under different discoms in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Additional orders have been received in the ongoing substation, transmission line and renewable projects.