UAE's Al Hamra supports its residents in COVID-19 crisis by slashing cooling charges by up to 20 per cent

Al Hamra, a leading real estate developer, services provider and investment company in the Northern Emirates, has announced a reduction in the cooling consumption charges, benefiting the residents of the Bayti villas, The Royal Breeze Residences, The Marina Apartments, The Golf Apartments and Bab al Bahr Residences.

In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and as part of Al Hamra’s continuous efforts to support the UAE community and provide cost effective services to its residents, Al Hamra is reducing the cooling consumption charges from 0.28 AED/kwh to 0.22 AED/kwh. Residents will see an estimated reduction of up to 20 per cent in their cooling consumption charges and it will be reflected on all utility invoices issued from April 2020 onwards.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “We have been diligently working towards upgrading our Communities’ cooling infrastructure to optimize operations and help our residents achieve additional savings on utility bills. With this reduction, residents’ chillers bills would be 9 per cent to 20 per cent lower than similar communities across the UAE. Further, we understand the predicament faced by all during the current crisis and we are committed more than ever, to stand firmly by our valued partners to overcome this challenging situation together. We have taken all necessary measures and precautions to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the health, wellbeing and comfort of our residents remain our top priority. We will continue to work in alignment with the government to safeguard public health and help ease the financial burden of our residents.”

To fight the spread of COVID-19, Al Hamra has set-up a COVID-19 Committee & Crisis Management Taskforce to ensure preparedness of the community whereby disinfection teams are on standby and will be deployed in case of any emergency. Al Hamra has increased cleaning and sanitisation at all facilities and community areas. To reduce exposure and face-to-face interactions, it has also temporarily closed common facilities like beach, gyms, swimming pools, kids play area, BBQ areas and party halls.

Al Hamra is carefully monitoring the global health crisis related to COVID-19 and working in alignment with the UAE public health authorities to support the residents to weather these unprecedented challenges.