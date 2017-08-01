Acwa Power and Thabat to build a fully equipped 100-bed Covid-19 mobile hospital in Al-Madinah Al Munawarah

The Saudi energy sector is harnessing its capabilities towards supporting the prevention measures taken by the Ministry of Health, in their drive to combat the repercussions of COVID-19.

Energy and desalinated water provider ACWA Power has signed an agreement with THABAT today, to build an integrated mobile hospital with a 100 bed capacity, fully resourced with the medical equipment and supplies needed to treat COVID-19 cases - the hospital will provide comprehensive healthcare services and aid in handling the pandemic.

“I would like to extend my deep appreciation to HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, for his kind support in enabling us to implement our initiative to build a mobile hospital for combatting the spread of COVID-19. This initiative is part of the efforts driven by the national energy sector to address the crisis in our beloved Kingdom,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, ACWA Power Chairman.

Abunayyan extended his appreciation to HRH Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah, for his generous support in facilitating the agreement for ACWA Power’s community-based initiative.

The new hospital will be fully dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients. It comes as part of ACWA Power’s commitment to reinforcing the efforts of the Saudi energy sector to enhance prevention actions taken by the Saudi Ministry of Health during these times.

As per the agreement, ACWA Power will utilize its extensive expertise and capabilities in the swift implementation and delivery of projects that require the highest standards of safety and security. Upon completion of construction within 70 days, the assets and contracts will be handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Abunayyan added, “We are an active part of the Saudi energy sector, and remain in full solidarity with all national initiatives to overcome this crisis. Leveraging our technical expertise and capabilities in mobilizing and deploying highly secured projects, we believe this project will supplement existing medical resources by providing a dedicated facility, quickly and efficiently to help diagnose, support and treat Covid-19 patients.”

Abunayyan lauded the efforts of Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Health for enabling the execution of ACWA Power’s initiative. He also praised the Ministry of Health and its various sectors and bodies for their heroic endeavors undertaken to confront the spread of the pandemic since its emergence. He also applauded their role in implementing precautionary and preventive measures to protect the citizens and residents’ health and safety across the Kingdom.