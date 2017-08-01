Wabag bags $11.7mn sewage treatment plant deal in Bahrain

Utilities
News
Published: 15 April 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

VA Tech Wabag has announced that it won contract for operations and maintenance of sewage treatment plant in Bahrain.

The $11.7mn contract is awarded by the ministry of works, municipalities affairs and urban planning in Bahrain.

Wabag has been engaged to operate, maintain and manage the Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant and long-sea outfall for a period of five years.

In 2015, Wabag had bagged the project for engineering, procurement and construction of the sewage treatment plant and completed the work in three years in 2018. Since then, it has been maintaining the plant.

“Wabag has been operating and maintaining this plant since then. Now, the ministry of works has awarded a long-term five-year O&M (operations and maintainence) contract for the project,” said Deep Raj Saxena, the company’s chief executive officer for the Middle-East and Africa Cluster.

He further said that in line with its growth strategy, this new order to its strong O&M order book across the globe provides annuity income, “which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability”.


