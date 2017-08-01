Acwa Power contributes $0.34mn to support tahya misr fund’s efforts in combating covid-19

ACWA Power – a leading energy and water desalination provider - has donated EGP 5.5 million ($0.34mn) to Tahya Misr Fund with an aim to support the Egyptian government’s efforts in mitigating the impact of Covid-19.

The contribution reinforces ACWA Power’s social commitment to supporting the relief and prevention measures of the countries it operates in, and safeguarding the health and safety of its communities.

The EGP 5 million pledge to Tahya Misr Fund will be directed towards the purchase of ventilators and RT-PCR detection kits to boost the testing capacity for COVID-19 across Egypt.

The Tahya Misr Fund is a donation-based national fund that aids state agencies and societal organizations in addressing crises in Egypt, in partnership with the private sector.

ACWA Power's pledge emphasizes its full solidarity and support of the robust endeavors that the Egyptian government has undertaken, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to battle the repercussions of the pandemic.

Simultaneously, it brings to light the crucial role played by international companies and the business community in mobilizing expertise and capabilities to support governments in overcoming such situations.

In addition, ACWA Power continues to support the government and local communities by continuing operations of its projects, aligned with the Egyptian government's vision for establishing a sustainable infrastructure, to keep pace with the growing demand for water and power consumption in the country.

ACWA Power’s current portfolio includes Benban PV IPP in Aswan, with a production capacity of 120 MW; Kom Ombo PV generating 200 MW; Dairut-Luxor IPP which will deliver 2250 MW upon completion.