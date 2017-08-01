Ingeteam launches its new-generation wind power converters developed for high power DFIG application

Ingeteam, a global technology Group specialized in electric power conversion, has launches its new-generation wind power converters developed for high power DFIG application.

Ingeteam's DFIG converter series offer cost-optimized products for each market and application.

The wind converters are extremely grid-friendly, and include FRT, SCR and SSR features, enabling them to be deployed anywhere in the world.

To this day, DFIG converters remain the most proven, efficient and cost competitive drive train topology for onshore applications.

The new DFIG converters can be modulated to bring customized solutions that will effectively minimize wind turbine LCoE. Ingeteam’s vast knowledge and experience have been mobilized to generate design processes that combine development and validation, to ensure the supply of optimized DFIG Power Converters in the wind market for high power applications in the range of 6 to 8 MW.

The overall design ensures high-quality performance with regards to reliability, availability and maintainability. They are highly versatile in order to interact with a wide range of grid connection situations, regardless of the particular local grid codes and conditions. The full certification of any new product design is a “must” for the company and, therefore, guarantees the converters can obtain the most demanding certification standards.

Ingeteam continuously optimizes its global footprint to meet market demand across all regions and can supply equipment from any of its production facilities, applying the same standards and know-how.

The company currently has manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia, North and South America, and sales and service centers strategically located all over the world to deliver the most efficient and specialized support and service to its clients. All its facilities are highly efficient as well as cost-effective.

They are based on a modular design, and offer extremely agile production lines and flexible floor space.