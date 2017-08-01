Siemens Gamesa secures 184 MW at latest auction round in Poland

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has continued its winning streak in Poland following the award of three projects totaling 184 MW at the country’s last auction round held in December 2019.

The company will supply 63 wind turbines to several customers including independent private investors to national and international utility companies.

These contracts help to consolidate Siemens Gamesa’s strong market position in Poland, which is based on solid partnerships with local as well as international players and offering tailored solutions to enable the most competitive bids.

These adjudications follow five other projects awarded at the 2018 auction with a capacity of 153 MW, underlining the competitiveness of Siemens Gamesa technology in the 2 MW and 3 MW class in the Polish market.

In total, Siemens Gamesa has now secured the supply of turbines for eight projects from the 2018 and 2019 auctions, taking the current installation volume in the Polish market up to 337 MW. The electricity generated by the Siemens Gamesa wind turbines in these eight projects is sufficient to supply 530,000 households.

"We are very pleased with our current success, in particular because we have been able to support the bids of a broad range of customers in the projects," said Enrique Pedrosa, Chief Regions Officer at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Onshore business unit. "Siemens Gamesa has established itself as a strong partner for developers and operators in Poland. We will continue to focus on close cooperation and high-quality technical solutions for this market.”

The Polish wind energy market began a new growth phase following the successful auction of around 1 GW of capacity in 2018 and a further 2 GW at a subsequent auction round in 2019.

These auctions help to make Poland one of the most active and dynamic wind energy markets in Europe and worldwide. Siemens Gamesa has operated in Poland since 2003 and since then has installed a total capacity of more than 1 GW of clean energy. In addition, Siemens Gamesa is currently responsible for the maintenance of more than 600 turbines with a total output of 1.3 GW.