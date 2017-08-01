UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science Kicks Off Virtual International Roadshow

Press Release: The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has kicked off a virtual international roadshow using the latest digital communication tools to enhance its collaboration with international universities, research centers and the UAE embassies abroad. The move comes as part of the program’s preparations for the official opening of its fourth cycle for proposal submission at the beginning of 2021.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of WMO, said: "This roadshow demonstrates the importance the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science places on effective collaboration with international partners and stakeholders to deliver on our shared commitment to promoting innovative solutions and addressing the global water-stress challenges. Through using the latest communication tools, we aim to continue our engagement with relevant research centers, universities and the UAE embassies abroad during these unprecedented times, and broaden our international partnership network further.”

Al Mandous added: “At NCM, we play an instrumental role in finding innovative solutions to the growing water security and sustainability challenges through carrying out cutting-edge rain enhancement research as well as providing crucial technical support to our present and future awardees. In supporting the advancement of cloud seeding research globally, we seek to enable future generations to tackle water scarcity issues in a more effective manner.”

As part of the roadshow, the program aims to create awareness about its achievements and nine awardee projects, and discuss ways of enhancing collaboration and research partnerships with prominent international players in rain enhancement science. Furthermore, it will invite scientists and researchers from international universities, academic and research institutions to submit proposals for the 4th cycle of UAEREP Award, provided that such proposals serve the new research areas identified as part of program’s new direction and future goals to be announced in June, 2020.

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), said: “Since its inception, the program has taken a keen interest in expanding the scope and areas of its research work. In its previous cycles, we covered several important scientific research areas including advanced study on precipitation enhancement in arid and semi-arid regions, using nanotechnology to accelerate water condensation and droplet growth, optimizing cloud seeding by advanced remote sensing and land cover modification, microphysics of convective clouds and the effects of hygroscopic seeding, optimization of aerosol seeding in rain enhancement strategies and modification of the electrical properties of clouds. In addition, the previous research projects dealt with the creation of artificial clouds to induce rain, targeted observation and seeding through unmanned aerial vehicles, and advanced experimental-numerical approaches to rain enhancement, among others.”

Al Mazroui added: "In working closely with leading local and international research and academic institutions in rain enhancement science and weather modification, we seek to attract innovative research proposals that support the new research areas identified, while building on the outstanding results achieved by the previous awardees. Our latest roadshow comes at a time when the preparations are in full swing for the official opening of its fourth cycle beginning of 2021. We are confident that the roadshow will come a long way in enhancing the program’s leading status as a global platform to bring about a transformative impact through advancing rain enhancing science, building capacities and sharing knowledge.”

During the fourth edition of International Rain Enhancement Forum hosted by Abu Dhabi beginning of this year, UAEREP revealed that the call for project proposals for the fourth cycle of the grant program will officially open at the beginning of 2021 and will target new research areas under the program’s new structure and evaluation criteria.